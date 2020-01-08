Reliance Jio launches voice and video calling over Wi-Fi
Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched voice and video calling over Wi-Fi service that will allow customers to switch seamlessly from LTE to Wi-Fi-based calling when they are at home or office. The company said Jio Wi-Fi calling - which works on the largest ecosystem of handsets - will also allow users to make video calls over Wi-Fi. The service would be available for free.
The announcement comes less than a month after rival Airtel launched a similar service in Delhi-NCR. Jio said it has been "testing this service over the past few months to provide a robust experience to every customer at launch".
Customers can use any Wi-Fi network for Jio Wi-Fi-calling. The voice and video calls will seamlessly switch over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi to provide an enhanced voice/video-calling experience, it added. "At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer's voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE network," Reliance Jio Director Akash Ambani said.
Jio Wi-Fi Calling will be enabled pan-India between January 7 and 16, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Need to understand position of police when stones are being pelted, says Shah
Free WiFi to all villages connected via Bharat Net till March 2020: Prasad
Will have alternative mechanism to protect officers' promotion, seniority: Goyal on merger in rly
Airtel Payments Bank enables 24x7 NEFT transfers
UPDATE 1-Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally -TV