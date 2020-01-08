Projects with a capacity of 2,600 MW started in J-K in past eight months: Prahlad Patel

Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday said projects with a capacity of 2,600 MW, which were pending for years, have been started in Jammu and Kashmir in the past eight months. This development work will derail all attempts to damage the perception of the region, he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of SATTE, South Asia's largest travel show, Patel also hailed India as the only country that has a different cultural identity across dimensions and geography. "A lot of developmental work has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir. In the last eight months, 2,600 MW projects, which were pending for years, have begun in the region. This developmental work will derail all attempts to damage the perception of the region," he said.

Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh L Mandaviya said from the perspective of his ministry, cruise tourism among Indians has become very popular. "India's coastal line boasts of 7,500 km which increases immense potential for cruise tourism. Keeping this in mind, we have built international cruise terminals such as the one in Mumbai.

"A few in Goa, Mangalore, Kochi, Paradip and Kolkata are in the pipeline as the ministry and its stakeholders are continuously working to build the tourism sector," he said.

