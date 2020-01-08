Odisha attracted Rs 5 lakh crore investments in 3 years: CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the state has attracted investments to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore in the last three years and it will create a large industrial base which will spur the growth of the MSME sector in the state. Inaugurating the Odisha MSME International Trade Fair 2020 here, Patnaik said such fairs provide unique opportunities to MSME entrepreneurs of the state to showcase their products and services before national and international visitors.

"Our government fully understands the importance of the MSMEs as they contribute immensely to the state's GDP and create employment opportunities," the chief minister said. Noting that Odisha has been witnessing rapid industrial development for the last few years riding upon its rich natural resources, he said the state also has a conducive business environment, forward-looking industrial policy and infrastructure facility.

The Make in Odisha Conclaves in 2016 and 2018 have been able to attract huge investments to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore, and immense employment opportunities, Patnaik said. "This large industrial base shall provide ample new opportunities for MSMEs to grow," he said.

The chief minister said he was happy to note that more than 350 MSMEs are participating in this five-day event in which 20 entrepreneurs from Iran and 12 from Bangladesh are taking part. He said special arrangements have been made for participation of women entrepreneurs and MSMEs from districts like Kalahandi, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, and Kandhamal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.