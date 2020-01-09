Informa Markets in India Inaugurates the 27th Edition of SATTE at Greater Noida

- South Asia's leading travel and tourism show

- The key focus continues to map trends and build partnerships

NEW DELHI, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets in India inaugurated the 27th edition of SATTE, a leading B2B travel trade engagement show taking place at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi - NCR scheduled from January 8th - January 10th, 2020. The three-day expo has brought over 1,050 exhibitors, .l/200 foreign buyers from over 50 + countries and 500+ domestic hosted buyers from 104 Indian cities. More than 30,000 travel and tourism professionals are set to attend the show.

The marquee expo was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Shri Prahalad Singh Patel Ji, Union Minister for State for Tourism & Culture (I/C), Government of India along with key dignitaries- Mansukh L Mandaviya Ji, Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping, Govt. of India; YB Tuan Muhammad Bakhtiar bin Wan Chik, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia; Ms. Nia Niscaya, Deputy Minister of Tourism Marketing, Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia; Mr. Michael Goh, President, Dream Cruises & Head of International Sales, Genting Cruise Lines; Mr. Subhash Goyal, Hony. Secretary, FAITH, Mr. Michael Duck, Executive Vice President, Informa Markets - Asia; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Ms Pallavi Mehra, Group Director, Informa Markets in India, amidst an august gathering.

With a focus on building new business partnerships and announcements, the three-day expo will talk about the current trends in the industry. Keeping up with their annual promise, SATTE 2020 is delivering an exciting line-up of conferences to enlighten the industry by addressing the challenges faced and opportunities that Indian tourism offers.

This year as well, SATTE received support from international organizations/associations and Indian travel trade associations such as Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI), India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), Universal Federation of Travel Agents Association (UFTAA), Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Skal and Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETAA) amongst others.

SATTE 2020 is hosting a series of sessions and workshops, presented and lead by high profile speakers and industry stalwarts, covering topics from all aspects of the industry. The first panel discussion on 'Global Economic Scenario, Tourism Trends and India' on Day 1 discussed about the emerging scenario in global travel and tourism industry and in India. The second panel discussion: 'Adventure Tourism: Unlocking New Avenues' will focus on major challenges in adventure tourism. Day 2 of SATTE 2020 Conference will once again be a Corporate Travel Day powered by the Corporate Travel Community (CTC) that are set to organise two powerful sessions on Airline Programmes + NDC Education Forum and 'The Accommodation Outlook and Technology Innovations Education Forum'. Apart from these, the Network of India MICE Agents (NIMA) will hold a set of 5 sessions and 2 workshops on MICE tourism.

Chief Guest Shri Prahalad Singh Patel Ji, Union Minister for State for Tourism & Culture (I/C), Government of India, said, "SATTE 2020 is the 27 th edition of the event which is proof that we are thinking and moving continuously ahead for the betterment of the tourism sector. I would like to congratulate SATTE for achieving this feat and thank them for giving representation to stat es such as Leh-Ladakh in their esteemed event. India is the only country that has a different cultural identity across dimensions and geography. Events like these showcase our rich culture in a great way. I hope foreign guests and visitors attending the event get a glimpse of our country."

Shri Mansukh L Mandaviya Ji, Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping Govt. of India, said, "I would like to congratulate the organizers of this tremendous travel event. From the shipping ministry perspective, cruise tourism amongst Indians has become very popular; India's coastal line boasts of 7,500 kms which increases immense potential for cruise tourism. Keeping this in mind, we have built International cruise terminals such as the one in Mumbai. A few in Goa, Mangalore, Kochi, Paradip and Kolkata are in the pipeline as the ministry and its stakeholders are continuously working to build the tourism sector."

Speaking on the travel and tourism industry at the inauguration of the 27 th edition of SATTE 2020, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, for Informa Markets in India said, "Despite the current economic and political crackdown, tourism industry still remains one of the fastest growing sectors. The reason for this could be government initiatives like e-visa, which has helped in attracting various international tourists. Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, 13 thematic circuits in the country have been selected for development of tourism infrastructure with an aim to boost domestic and international travel."

"This is the largest version of SATTE this year due to outstanding participation. It has always been an insightful exhibition for us because of its ambitious nature. It has emerged as one of South Asia's largest international travel shows that both the exhibitors and buyers from across the world participate to showcase as well as shop for the diverse global travel and tourism products and services. Not only tourism, SATTE has the potential to harness rural development as well. The overwhelming response from the exhibitors and the upcoming discussions at the conference related to trending subjects like Tourism and Jobs, Corporate Travel, simplification of e-visas, destination weddings etc. will provide great insight into the industry. Through SATTE, we hope to provide viable solutions to help businesses thrive in the ever-evolving industry over the three days," he further added.

Informa Markets will also host the 4th Edition of the SATTE Awards powered by T3, that recognizes and celebrates the excellence, triumphs and innovations of key stakeholders in the Travel and Tourism industry which are based on genuine and authentic parameters, innovation and excellence, a philosophy well imbibed in the values of SATTE.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

About Informa Markets and our business in India

Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, we hosts over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. For further details, please visit -www.informa.com

