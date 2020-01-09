Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank projects modest pickup of 2.5 pc in global growth in 2020

Global economic growth is forecast to edge up to 2.5 per cent in 2020 as investment and trade gradually recover from last year's significant weakness but downward risks persist, the World Bank says in its January 2020 Global Economic Prospects.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 11:25 IST
World Bank projects modest pickup of 2.5 pc in global growth in 2020
Policymakers should seize the opportunity to undertake structural reforms that boost broad-based growth. Image Credit: ANI

Global economic growth is forecast to edge up to 2.5 per cent in 2020 as investment and trade gradually recover from last year's significant weakness but downward risks persist, the World Bank says in its January 2020 Global Economic Prospects. Growth among advanced economies as a group is anticipated to slip to 1.4 per cent in 2020 in part due to continued softness in manufacturing. Growth in emerging market and developing economies is expected to accelerate this year to 4.1 per cent.

This rebound is not broad-based. Instead, it assumes improved performance of a small group of large economies, some of which are emerging from a period of substantial weakness. About a third of emerging market and developing economies are projected to decelerate this year due to weaker-than-expected exports and investment. "With growth in emerging and developing economies likely to remain slow, policymakers should seize the opportunity to undertake structural reforms that boost broad-based growth, which is essential to poverty reduction," said Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, World Bank Group Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions.

"Steps to improve the business climate, the rule of law, debt management, and productivity can help achieve sustained growth," she said. Growth in south Asia is expected to rise to 5.5 per cent in 2020, assuming a modest rebound in domestic demand and as economic activity benefits from policy accommodation in India and Sri Lanka and improved business confidence and support from infrastructure investments in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

In India, where weakness in credit from non-bank financial companies is expected to linger, growth is projected to slow to 5 per cent in FY 2019-20 which ends March 31 and recover to 5.8 per cent the following fiscal year. US growth is forecast to slow to 1.8 per cent this year, reflecting the negative impact of earlier tariff increases and elevated uncertainty. Euro area growth is projected to slip to a downwardly revised 1 per cent in 2020 amid weak industrial activity.

Downside risks to the global outlook predominate, and their materialisation could slow growth substantially. These risks include a re-escalation of trade tensions and trade policy uncertainty, a sharper-than expected downturn in major economies, and financial turmoil in emerging market and developing economies. Even if the recovery in emerging and developing economy growth takes place as expected, per capita growth would remain well below long-term averages and well below levels necessary to achieve poverty alleviation goals.

"Low global interest rates provide only a precarious protection against financial crises," said World Bank Prospects Group Director Ayhan Kose. "The history of past waves of debt accumulation shows that these waves tend to have unhappy endings. In a fragile global environment, policy improvements are critical to minimise the risks associated with the current debt wave," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Allegations of man claiming to be Chinese spy roil Taiwan election campaign again

Allegations in Australian media about Chinas efforts to interfere in Taiwans elections roiled the island on Thursday, after new reporting said a self-professed Chinese spy described a smear campaign against Taiwans ruling party. Taiwan is a...

­­Scaled Agile Announces General Availability of SAFe® 5.0 With Core Competencies for Enabling Business Agility

Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe, the worlds leading framework for business agility, today announced general availability of SAFe 5.0 for Lean Enterprises. The new version of SAFe features significant advances in strategy, execution, a...

MSI Showcased Award-Winning Lineup of Gaming and Content Creation at CES 2020

NEW DELHI and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2020 PRNewswire -- MSI, a world-leading laptop manufacturer, has won accolades at CES with 10 innovation awards, which has established its pioneering status in both the gaming and content creation fields. F...

Rugged to Its Core - the New Cat® S32 Smartphone

Cat phones introduces the Cat S32, a tough and resilient smartphone packed with features for harsh or outdoor environments. The new addition to the range benefits from Cat phones heritage and a decade of research and development in the desi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020