Goa museum to soon be available on mobile app

The Goa Chitra museum, a popular tourist attraction which provides a glimpse into the state's rich history, will soon be available in a 'pocket' format with the help of a mobile application. History lovers would be able to view the museum's rich collection of artefacts, dating back to pre-Portuguese era, in 3D format on their mobile phones after the launch of the app next month, state-based curator Victor Hugo Gomes, who founded the Goa Chitra Museum, told PTI.

"This would be first such 'pocket museum' with hand drawn cards on the app, which can be clicked to see the three-dimension images of objects from all the three sections of the museum located at Benaulim in South Goa district, around 40 km from here," he said. This would make it easy for youngsters, who are tech savvy, to get a glimpse of Goa's rich historical past on their mobile phones, he said.

"Today's youngsters are not into reading books. We want to give information about Goa's history to the younger generation in a slow and fun way," Gomes said. The Goa Chitra museum has a large collection of artefacts pertaining to Goa's traditional agrarian technology and lifestyle.

Gomes said he is also working on developing an ethnographic encyclopedia to compile information about the state's agricultural history and rich culinary traditions..

