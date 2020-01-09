China confirms negotiator to sign trade deal in US next week
Beijing, Jan 9 (AFP) Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington on Monday to sign the "Phase One" trade deal with the United States, the commerce ministry said Thursday.
Liu, China's top negotiator in the trade war, will be in the US capital from Monday to Wednesday, the ministry said, a week after President Donald Trump said the agreement would be signed on January 15. (AFP) CPS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Liu He
- Beijing
- Chinese
- Donald Trump
- Washington
- United States
ALSO READ
Single Chinese woman sues over egg freezing
China says strongly opposes U.S. 2020 defence draft against Chinese firms
Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family
Japan hangs Chinese man over murder of family of four
Japan executes Chinese man for murdering family of four