Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 firms to list commercial papers on BSE for Rs 15,149 crore issue size

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:14 IST
9 firms to list commercial papers on BSE for Rs 15,149 crore issue size

Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said nine companies, including SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, NABARD, ICICI Securities Ltd and Mannapuram Finance, have filed applications with the bourse to list their commercial papers for a total issue size of Rs 15,149 crore. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd made applications to list their CPs at BSE for issue size of Rs 6,750 crore, Rs 4,000 crore, Rs 1,507 crore, Rs 1,175 crore and Rs 825 crore, respectively, the exchange said in a release.

Besides, JM Financial Products Ltd, GIC Housing Finance Ltd, Standard Chartered Investments and Loans (India) Ltd and SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd made applications to list CPs for issue size of Rs 487 crore, Rs 200 crore, Rs 105 crore and Rs 100 crore, respectively. After the process, the effective date of listing CPs with the bourse will be January 10, it added.

"Till date 70 issuers have done 558 issuances of commercial papers and have successfully listed CPs of Rs 1,67,239 crore on BSE. The weighted average yield of these issuances is 6.13 per cent with an average tenor of 150 days," BSE noted. A CP is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of promissory notes that enables highly rated corporate borrowers to diversify their sources of short-term borrowing and provides an additional instrument to investors.

Such instruments can be issued for maturities between a minimum of 7 days and a maximum of one year from the date of issue. CPs are usually issued at a discount from face value and reflect prevailing market interest rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Autostrade toll offer deemed 'insufficient' by Italian minister

Italian motorway operator Autostrade per lItalia must increase an offer to cut road tolls to avoid losing its operating licence, Transport Minister Paola de Micheli said on Thursday.Autostrade, part of infrastructure group Atlantia, is in a...

Rajya Sabha MP Chandra Pal Singh new Chairman of KRIBHCO

Agri-cooperative leader and Rajya Sabha MP Chandra Pal Singh has been unanimously elected as Chairman of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd KRIBHCO.Besides, V Sudhakar Chowdary, a versatile farmers leader, was unanimously elected as Vice Chai...

American Express appoints Megha Chopra as GM, VP

American Express on Thursday said it has appointed Megha Chopra as General Manager and Vice President, Global Commercial Services India. In this role, Chopra will be responsible for leading the companys Commercial Services Business, providi...

UPDATE 3-Jump in German industrial output tempered by export dip

German industrial output rose more than expected in November, registering its biggest monthly increase in a year and a half, though declining exports made for mixed signals on Europes largest economy. Industrial production jumped by 1.1 fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020