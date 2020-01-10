Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St hits record highs on trade optimism, Apple gains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 01:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 01:52 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St hits record highs on trade optimism, Apple gains

U.S. stocks hit record highs on Thursday as optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal firmed and as Apple and other market heavyweights posted strong gains. Easing Middle East tensions added to the bullish sentiment.

Apple Inc gained 1.7% on twin support from data showing iPhone sales jumped more than 18% in China in December, as well as a price target hike by Jefferies on expectations of a strong finish to 2019. The S&P 500 technology sector rose 0.9%, the top gainer among sectors. The financial index was up 0.62% after bullish brokerage comments on Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc ahead of their earnings.

After a wobbly start to the new year on fears of an all-out conflict in the Middle East, nerves eased as Washington and Tehran looked to defuse the crisis after Iran's retaliatory attack following the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general. Investors have had resolution on the trade front and an economic environment that is keeping interest rates low, which has kept the market trending higher, said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"We had a brief pause here about Iran but even that situation, in investors' minds, is resolved." In another support to stocks, China's commerce ministry said Vice Premier Liu He will sign a Phase 1 trade deal in Washington next week.

President Donald Trump said his administration will start negotiating the Phase 2 trade agreement soon but that he might wait to complete any agreement until after November's presidential election. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 191.74 points, or 0.67%, to 28,936.83, the S&P 500 gained 18.21 points, or 0.56%, to 3,271.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.75 points, or 0.68%, to 9,190.99.

Among the weak spots was the department store operator Kohl's Corp, which slid 7.2% after reporting lower holiday season sales and warning of full-year earnings coming in at the bottom end of an already lowered forecast. Smaller rival J.C. Penney Co Inc tumbled 11.3% after disappointing same-store sales numbers.

With the fourth-quarter earnings season kicking off next week, analysts expect profits for S&P 500 companies to drop 0.6% in their second consecutive quarterly decline, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.49-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 77 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 147 new highs and 12 new lows. (Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Five maximum security prison officers attacked, UK counter-terrorism police investigate

Five prison officers were assaulted at a maximum security jail in England on Thursday and British counter-terrorism police opened an investigation, a police spokesman said. London Police said officers from its Counter Terrorism Command were...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Democrats to press for impeachment witnesses throughout trial

U.S. Democrats on Thursday vowed to keep fighting to hear witnesses at President Donald Trumps pending impeachment trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, even as their drive to exact a guarantee ahead of the proceedings appeared futile....

Reports: Cowboys, Texas aide Drayton discussing RB coaching job

The Dallas Cowboys are sticking close to home in their search for a running backs coach while eyeing University of Texas associate head coach and running game coordinator Stan Drayton, according to multiple media reports Thursday. Drayton s...

Intel indicates Iran shot down Ukrainian airliner through surface-to-air missile: Trudeau

Canada has intelligence from multiple sources that Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adding that the action by Tehran may be unintentional. We have intelligence ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020