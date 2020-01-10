Left Menu
Air New Zealand offers over one million free inflight Wi-Fi to customers

The airline first started rolling out Wi-Fi capability across its international jet fleet in October 2017, making it free of charge from December 2018.

Air New Zealand Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Mike Tod says the airline hit the one million milestones on a flight from Auckland to Perth. Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand has now offered more than one million free inflight Wi-Fi sessions to customers.

Inflight Wi-Fi is now available on 23 international aircraft including five Boeing 777-300s, six 777-200s and one 787-9, as well as all 11 A320 and A321 neo aircraft which have been delivered so far. These aircraft predominantly fly the airline's trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, US, and London routes.

Air New Zealand Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Mike Tod says the airline hit the one million milestones on a flight from Auckland to Perth.

"In addition to reaching the one million milestones, December was our biggest month ever for free inflight Wi-Fi sessions with more than 122,000 customers connecting. This beats our previous record of 103,000 sessions in July 2019," Mr. Tod says.

"We're delighted with the uptake of our inflight Wi-Fi and have had great customer interest since its introduction with travelers from around the world finding it a fantastic way to be able to stay connected with their friends and family."

Air New Zealand's remaining international aircraft are scheduled to be equipped with Wi-Fi throughout 2020.

