Left Menu
Development News Edition

Local pollutants major contributor to Delhi's foul air: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 12:15 IST
Local pollutants major contributor to Delhi's foul air: Study

Local sources of pollution such as traffic, construction, and domestic heating contribute significantly to the Delhi National Capital Region's high concentrations of harmful air pollutants, a new comprehensive study suggests. Researchers from the University of Surrey in the UK noted that given the dominance of local sources, efforts to control pollution are needed throughout the year, not just during winters, when the problem reaches its peak.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), air pollution is estimated to cause nearly 4.2 million premature deaths worldwide in 2016, the researchers said. In India, around 600,000 deaths annually are attributed to air pollution, and some of the world's highest levels can be found in Delhi city, they said.

The study, published in the journal Sustainable Cities and Society, gathered four years of pollution data from 12 sites across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The researchers analysed how particulate matter -- PM2.5 and PM10 -- and gases such as oxides of nitrogen, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and ozone impact this region of the country.

They found a clear trend with significantly higher levels of air pollutants in winter months than in summer or monsoon periods, with the exception of ozone levels. The high levels of fine and coarse particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM2.5-10) in winter months were attributed to fumes from crop burning upwind of Delhi, and a likely increase in biomass burning for residential heating because most parts of the region do not have central heating systems.

The weather during winter months -- particularly reduced precipitation and low wind speeds -- is also thought to play a significant role in raising pollutant levels. The team also obtained meteorological data from each station for the duration of the study, allowing the examination of wind speeds and the direction of particulate matter.

The analysis suggests that local sources of pollution, such as traffic, construction and domestic heating, influenced pollutant levels more than regional sources like air pollution from long-range traffic coming from outside the region. "It is heartening to see the world come to terms with the fact that the climate change emergency should be at the top of every nation's agenda -- not least India," said Professor Prashant Kumar, from the University of Surrey.

"Our analysis of Delhi's air pollution data over a significant period of time confirms that local sources of pollution -- such as traffic and the heating of homes -- are having a tremendous impact on air quality in the Delhi region. "Moreover, the surrounding regions of Delhi are suffering substantial impacts during winter periods," Kumar said.

He noted that currently configured network of air pollution monitors does not permit the evaluation of long-range transport between Delhi and the NCR and vice versa. This highlights a need for well-thought-out planning to expand the current network in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Airlines take FTSE 100 higher; retailers lag

Londons FTSE 100 gained on Friday as airline stocks took off after Irish carrier Ryanair raised its profit forecast and the broader sentiment improved as tensions in the Middle East subsided. The FTSE 100 added 0.4, led by easyJet and Briti...

Devotees throng to Rameswaram-based temple to celebrate Arudra Darisanam festival

Scores of devotees on Friday thronged Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram to celebrate Arudra Darisanam festival. Not only men, but even women also turned up in large numbers to offer prayer to Lord Shiva. Even children were dolled...

Rani Rampal nominated for 'World Games Athlete of the Year'

The Indian womens hockey team captain Rani Rampal has been nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year by the sports governing body FIH. In all, 25 athletes have been nominated for this award from their respective sports by their inte...

UPDATE 4-'A long way to go': Australians flee as heat, winds fan huge bushfires

Australia urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and erratic winds fanned bushfires across the east coast.Fire conditions are expected to become extr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020