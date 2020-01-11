BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust Now Adopts 40 Government Schools and is Ready to Adopt 60 more by Mid-year

Hyderabad, India (NewsVoir)

The BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust has adopted 20 primary schools, six upper primary schools and 4 ZPH schools in Farooq Nagar Mandal.

New Year started with new hopes for the students at 40 government schools adopted by BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust. With the recent adoption of 30 schools and 10 schools in the past under the School Adoption Programme, the trust is slowly achieving its aim of adopting 100 government schools by July 2020.

BBG is pursuing the adoption programme with a proper plan and has identified 100 schools at the beginning. The list includes 60 Primary, 20 Upper Primary and 20 ZPHS schools. From the final list, 40 schools have already been adopted and, rest 60 will be done soon.

Talking on the need for Girl Child Education and their career, Mr. M.V. Mallikarjuna Reddy said, “The village school going girl children to be empowered with right education and right career opportunities, so that the future generations will be completely elevated on these basic rights.”

The trust is not only adopting schools and promising welfare of the schools but also has a clear vision towards the area of development and execution. To avoid hurdles and miscommunication, it has opted for school development under 10 points commitment. BBG’s plan includes no teacher shortage, clean and separate toilets, safe drinking water, classrooms with basic amenities, good building and safe playground, Life Skills and Career Guidance sessions, Language proficiency through library establishment, encouragement to arts, adequately equipped science and cyber lab, focus on physical education and sports. Through the adoption programme, the trust mainly focuses on the development of each and every student, particularly the girl child. The adoption programme speaks for BBG BTCT’s belief ‘girl child empowerment is the family empowerment’.

Ensuring the quality and better results, BBG BTCT is selecting the schools by giving preference to group's project operational areas, interactions with MEO, Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs) and most importantly prioritising high strength school to reach out to a large number of students.

It believes that the good facilities will help increase enrolment in government schools as well as address the school dropout issue and increase the attendance rate. It especially aims to promote girl child education and equally focus on their overall development by working towards better infrastructure, health and nutritional care, awareness on life skills, career counselling and scholarships.

As BBG BTCT is trying its best to make government schools fit for students, the team has been coordinating with the various CBOs and PRI bodies to get the mileage from the activities and build the ownership among the community to sustain the developmental activities. To make the adoption programme reach a large number of students, the school development activities will be brought to respective village sarpanch and other dignitaries. The trust is not only trying to make a difference by providing schools with all the facilities, but also taking every necessary step to avoid duplication of activities. The Trust is coping up with likeminded people and organizations such as ICDS, Family Welfare & Health Dept., Humana Peoples Development Society, Pragati NGO and other interested individuals.

With these implementation activities, BBG BTCT has

· Got phenomenal exposure in its operational areas.

· Received gratitude from Students and Parents for availing the facilities.

· Helped the Girl Children in upper primary and secondary schools with toilets construction and renovation.

· Gained positive appreciation from school management.

· Received Local Self Government body’s support in terms of checking the efficiency of activities.

· Grabbed the attention of various Govt. dignitaries by implementing its ideology.

· Received help from ANGANWADI centres in experimenting with health & nutritional activities.

BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust is organising Life Skills & Career Counselling workshops in a three-pronged workshop approach. In the first visit, the trust will cover setting up of the goals and orientation and then will work on fixation of goals during the second visit. The third and final visit comprises of sustenance of goal. The workshops are thoughtfully planned, aiming better career opportunities for the higher secondary grade students’. The basic idea is to guide them to choose a path and higher studies that will make their lives brighter.

Detailed structure of these Life Skills & Career Counselling workshops

Goal Orientation

Complete self-discovery/awareness of the student & understanding individual competencies SWOT analysis

Goal Setting (Career, Family, Community, Health)

Career exposure

Goal Fixation

Role models (qualities, suggestions, story)

Psychometric test

Leadership communication skills

My career for my Country, an expressive interactive session

Goal Sustenance

Free education & scholarship details

Group counselling

Time management & stress management

Career activity - career skit

Image 1: ZPHS Kishan Nagar (Before)

Image 2: ZPHS Kishan Nagar (After)

Image 3: Mr. Mallikarjun Reddy MV (CMD, BBG India) Man behind thousands of smile

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.