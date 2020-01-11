Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGCA suspends pilot of AirAsia India flight for runway incursion at Mumbai airport

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 17:56 IST
DGCA suspends pilot of AirAsia India flight for runway incursion at Mumbai airport

Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended the pilot-in-command of an AirAsia India flight for three months as he caused a runway incursion incident at Mumbai airport on November 5, a senior official said on Saturday. "The Air Traffic Control (ATC) gave clear instructions to the pilots of flight IAD374 - which was heading to Indore - to just stand at the holding point RWY32 at Mumbai airport. Even though, the co-pilot read back ATC instructions correctly to the PIC, the latter breached the holding point," the official of Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

The DGCA, therefore, issued show cause notices to both the pilots. In response, the pilot-in-command (PIC) admitted his lapses, the official said. "Consequently, the DGCA decided to suspend the PIC's license for a period of three months," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Chinese woman with mystery virus quarantined in Thailand

A Chinese woman has been quarantined in Thailand with a mystery strain of coronavirus, authorities said on Monday, the first time it has been detected outside China.Thai authorities are stepping up monitoring at airports ahead of the Lunar ...

ED moves HC to modify order of no coercive steps against Neeraj Singal in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking to modify its interim order asking it not to take any coercive action against Bhushan Steel ex-promoter Neeraj Singal against whom summons were issued in a money ...

Pak court annuls Musharraf's death penalty; declares special tribunal's ruling 'unconstitutional'

In a major relief for Pakistans self-exiled former military dictator, a top court here on Monday declared his complaint and trial in the high treason case as unconstitutional leading to the annulment of his death penalty by a special tribun...

Trial delayed for French priest accused of abusing 75 boys

Lyon France, Jan 13 AP A former French priest accused of sexually abusing around 75 Boy Scouts went on trial Monday, but the proceedings were delayed for at least a day because of a strike by lawyers. The case is Frances worst clergy abuse ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020