Rupee rises 12 paise to 70.82 against US dollar in early trade

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 13-01-2020 10:26 IST
  • |
  Created: 13-01-2020 10:21 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 70.82 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday tracking positive global cues and higher opening in domestic equities. Forex traders said easing crude prices, weakening of the American currency and foreign fund inflows strengthened investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.82 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close. On Friday, rupee had settled for the day at 70.94 against the US dollar.

Traders said the appreciation in the rupee was largely on the back of positive global cues. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said the phase one of the trade deal with China includes them buying USD 200 billion worth of additional products from the US.

"It is USD 200 billion of additional products across the board over the next two years, and, specifically, in agriculture, USD 40 billion to USD 50 billion," Mnuchin told ABC News, days ahead of the signing of the first phase of the deal. Besides, Iran has agreed that de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US.

In a meeting between Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and the visiting emir of Qatar, both sides agreed de-escalation is the "only solution" to the regional crisis, the emirate's ruler said. Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 241.10 points higher at 41,840.82 and Nifty up by 66 points at 12,322.80.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.02 percent to 97.33. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth Rs 578.28 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.08 percent to trade at USD 64.93 per barrel. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.60 percent in morning trade.

