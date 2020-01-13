Left Menu
Development News Edition

V-Guard to Showcase Range of Smart Products at ELECRAMA 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 13:21 IST
V-Guard to Showcase Range of Smart Products at ELECRAMA 2020
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

V-Guard Industries Limited, India's leading consumer electricals major will be making its debut at ELECRAMA 2020, a congregation of companies in the electrical sector with a view to connect with industry captains and strengthen ties with the electrical community.

V-Guard will be showcasing its range of intelligently engineered and thoughtfully designed products.

ELECRAMA, 2020, a five-day event will take-off on January 18th at Greater Noida where V-Guard's range of products will be on display at stall no. H15N6, Hall 15.

The product range showcased will include wires, switches, switchgear; consumer appliances like fans, water heaters, stabilizers, and inverters; besides kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, gas stoves, induction cooktops, rice cookers, breakfast appliances and energy-efficient appliances like solar water heaters. V-Guard will also be unleashing its bouquet of smart products including first-in-class IoT enabled geyser, app-controlled smart inverters and feature-rich LED fan with million light combinations.

Commenting on ELECRAMA 2020, Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd said: "We are delighted to participate in ELECRAMA 2020. V-Guard will showcase its wide range of innovative and smart products. Consumers are constantly upgrading and evolving their aspirations and at V-Guard we have endeavored to reflect this and ensure that our products also constantly evolve, be it in technology or design, or both."

About V-Guard

V-Guard Industries Limited is one of India's leading consumer electrical and Electronics Companies. Incepted in 1977 by Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly to manufacture and market Voltage stabilizers, V-Guard is now a force to reckon with in the Indian electrical and electronics goods panorama. The company has established a strong brand name and aggressively diversified to become a multi-product company catering to the Light Electricals sector manufacturing Voltage Stabilizers, Inverters, Pumps, House wiring cables, Electric water heaters, Fans, Solar water heaters, Domestic Switchgears, Kitchen Appliances and has also recently forayed into Air Cooler & Modular Switches. In an endeavor to reach every nook and corner of the country, V-Guard is armed with an expansive network of channel partners and a committed after-sales team. Under the second-generation leadership of Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard will continue to create thoughtfully engineered products in its endeavor to enrich consumer lives.

For more details, visit: https://www.vguard.in/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

After NSE, BSE to introduce cross-margining facility from Wednesday

Leading stock exchange BSE has said it will introduce a cross-margining facility to offset positions in correlated equity indices from Wednesday, a move that will increase liquidity and trading volumes in the stock market. Cross-margining a...

Priyanka Gandhi extends wishes to people on Lohri

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday extended her wishes to people on the occasion of Lohri.India has a unique culture, farmers thank the nature by celebrating and beating drums after harvesting Kharif corps, wishing a...

Video: Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown

Iranian police and security forces fired both live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrators protesting against the Islamic Republics initial denial that it shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, online videos purported to show Monday. Th...

Both Dhawan and Rahul can play, I might bat lower down, indicates skipper Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday hinted at dropping himself down the batting order to accommodate both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the playing XI against Australia in the first ODI here. With vice-captain Rohit Sharma an automatic pic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020