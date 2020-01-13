Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo to replace all unmodified PW engines on A320neo planes till May 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 14:30 IST
DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo to replace all unmodified PW engines on A320neo planes till May 31
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a relief to IndiGo, aviation regulator DGCA on Monday decided to extend the deadline for the budget carrier to replace all 135 unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines on A320neo aircraft from January 31 to May 31. Four Air Turn Back (ATB)/Inflight Shut Down (IFSD) events were witnessed on Airbus A320Neo aircraft operated by Indigo in a week during October 2019 due to the failure of 3rd stage LPT (low pressure turbine) blades.

Stating that "desperate measures" were required to "put things in order", the DGCA had on November 1 told IndiGo to replace the PW engines in 97 A320neo aircraft "at all costs" by January 31 or they would be grounded. In some aircraft only one of the PW engines is unmodified and has to be replaced.

Later, unsatisfied with IndiGo's speed in replacing the unmodified PW engines, the regulator on November 25 had instructed it to ground an old A320neo family aircraft with an unmodified PW engine for every new A320neo plane added to its fleet to prevent large-scale cancellation of flights from January 31 onwards. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated on Monday that it believes that the unmodified PW engines do contain an "unsafe condition, which is prone to undesirable outcomes" and therefore, need to be dispensed with.

"Post DGCA order dated 1st November 2019, all stake holders i.e. the airline and the aircraft and the engine manufacturer have made significant efforts towards completion of the task. They have jointly and severally submitted a complete action plan, which finds the change of engines for the entire fleet feasible by the end of June 2020," said the regulator in its press statement on Monday. "It involves procurement of about 135 engines and month wise details have been worked out to achieve the goal. Needless to say, the timeline looks impressive if we recall that originally it was expected to be accomplished in 14 months i.e. from November 2019 to December 2020," it added.

However, DGCA felt that it can be compressed further and should be achievable by May 2020. "Therefore, the revised timeline for complete removal of unmodified engines from the fleet is May 31st 2020. It is further laid down that no aircraft with unmodified engine in Indigo fleet shall be allowed to fly after that," said the regulator on Monday.

The PW engine-powered A320 neo planes in the fleets of IndiGo and GoAir have been facing glitches both mid-air and on-ground since their induction way back in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Separatists will 'stink for 10,000 years', China says after Taiwan vote

Separatists will leave a stink for 10,000 years, the Chinese governments top diplomat said on Monday, in Beijings most strongly worded reaction yet to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wens re-election on the back of a message of standing up to Bei...

EXCLUSIVE-India warns palm oil buyers against Malaysian imports – sources

Indian palm oil importers have effectively stopped all purchases from Malaysia after the government privately warned them to shun product from the country following a diplomatic spat, industry and government sources said.The warning, issued...

Indonesia, UAE sign USD 23 bn investment deals: officials

Jakarta, Jan 13 AFP Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates have struck nearly USD 23 billion in business deals, including agreements in the energy sector and on infrastructure projects, the Southeast Asian nation said Monday. The investment...

C crisis: Aus may list Koalas as 'endangered', announces $76 mn emergency fund for trauma-hit

The Australian government on Monday said it might declare Koalas as an endangered species after the population of the cuddly animal suffered an extraordinary hit in the unprecedented devastating bushfires, which destroyed 30 per cent of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020