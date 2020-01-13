The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards sets the stage for timeless platinum jewellery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Awards show season has officially arrived with the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Platinum jewellery, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and coloured gemstones, perfectly complemented the stunning array of couture gowns worn by the world's most famous celebrities on the red carpet tonight. "The most brilliant stars wore the most brilliant statement necklaces set in platinum tonight. Whether it was Jennifer Aniston's 1950's style with two rows of diamonds or Zoey Deutch's dramatic sapphire pendant, platinum necklaces add sparkle, glamour and timeless sophistication," said celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger,

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewellery brands such as Cartier, Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co, and Fred Leighton chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum. Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create masterpieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone.

Platinum is one of the rarest metals and always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments. The following stars selected platinum jewellery to celebrate their achievements:

Jennifer Aniston in Platinum by Fred Leighton * 1950's diamond double swag necklace set in platinum, by Cartier

* Art Deco ring with a pear-shaped diamond set in platinum, by Cartier * 1920's ring with a marquise diamond, set in platinum

Charlize Theron in Platinum by Tiffany & Co. * Necklace with an emerald (over 10 carats), sapphires (over 21 carats), and diamonds (over 25 carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 885,000)

* Ring with diamonds (over six carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 900,000) * Ring with a diamond (over 11 carats), set in platinum

* Ring with a tsavorite (over seven carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 110,000) * Solitaire diamond earrings, set in platinum (priced at USD 1,400)

* Diamond stud earrings, set in platinum (priced at USD 4,130) * Fleur de Lis key bar earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 900)

Zoey Deutch in Harry Winston Set in Platinum Wearing more than 110 Carats of Harry Winston diamonds and sapphires, set in Platinum

* A sapphire cabochon Pendant Necklace (58.69 carats) with diamonds (22.93 carats), set in platinum * Sapphire and diamond Flower earrings (23.02 carats), set in platinum

* Winston cluster sapphire and diamond ring (4.68 carats), set in platinum * Crossover sapphire and diamond ring (2.46 carats), set in platinum

Jennifer Lopez in Harry Winston Set in Platinum * Vintage 1959 diamond bracelet (57.30 carats), set in platinum

Reese Witherspoon in Platinum by Tiffany & Co. * Ring with a pear-shaped diamond (over four carats) and diamonds (over two carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 365,000)

Brad Pitt in Platinum by Fred Leighton * 1920's cufflinks with diamonds and white enamel, set in platinum by Cartier

Billy Porter in Platinum by Tiffany & Co. * Pendant with a pear-shaped diamond (over 11 carats) and diamonds (over 31 total carats), set in platinum

* Enchant® dragonfly brooch with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 46,500) * Victoria® alternating bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 40,000)

* Essential Band ring, 4 mm wide set in platinum (priced at USD 1,825) Sienna Miller in Forevermark Set in Platinum

* Forevermark by Premier Gem Exceptional fancy yellow cushion diamond ring (10.73 carats), set in platinum * Forevermark by Premier Gem Exceptional pear diamond ring (5.04 carats), set in platinum

Jodie Comer in Platinum by Tiffany & Co. * Victoria® line bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 55,000)

* Victoria® line bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 15,500) Ana de Armas in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

* Necklace with sapphires (over 101 total carats) and diamonds (over six total carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 815,000) * Earrings with diamonds (over 24 total carats), set in platinum

* Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 17,300) * Ring with tanzanite (over 18 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 35,000)

Gillian Anderson in Platinum by Tiffany & Co. * Victoria® mixed cluster drop earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 40,000)

* Circlet necklace with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 165,000) Ansel Elgort in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

* Ring with an esteemed Sri Lankan sapphire (over nine carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 160,000) * Enchant® butterfly brooch with sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 49,000)

Helen Mirren in Harry Winston Set in Platinum * Wearing more than USD four million worth of Harry Winston Diamonds, set in Platinum

* Cascading diamond drop necklace (73.55 carats), set in platinum * Winston cluster diamond ring (29.88 carats), set in platinum

Rachel Weisz in Harry Winston Set in Platinum * Wearing Harry Winston's New Fifth Avenue Crossover Diamond Necklace, featuring 211 Diamonds, weighing a total of 75.64 carat, set in Platinum

* Fancy shape and baguette-cut diamond necklace (75.64-carats), set in platinum Joey King in Harry Winston Set in Platinum

* Sparkling cluster diamond drop earrings (4.34 carats), set in platinum * Voila round brilliant diamond band ring (0.74 carats), set in platinum

* Channel set diamond band ring (1.29 carats), set in platinum * Princess-cut diamond band ring (2.49 carats), set in platinum

* Round brilliant and baguette diamond band ring (2.1 carats), set in platinum Lucy Boynton in Harry Winston Set in Platinum

* Lotus cluster diamond ring (0.92 carats), set in platinum * Loop diamond ring (1.09 carats), set in platinum

* Lily cluster diamond ring (0.18 carats), set in platinum Rooney Mara in Platinum by Fred Leighton

* Antique twin ring with an old European cut diamond, set in platinum Annabelle Wallis in Platinum by Cartier

* Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum * Necklace with diamonds, set in platinum

Glenn Close in Platinum by Cartier * Earrings with diamonds and sapphires, set in platinum

