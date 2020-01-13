Left Menu
Development News Edition

True Balance crosses 40,000 loan disbursements a day nationally!

  • PTI
  • |
  • Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:56 IST
True Balance crosses 40,000 loan disbursements a day nationally!

~ Pay Later product grows 7 times since launch, as Recharge Loan grows 4 times, nationally ~

~ Instant cash loan disbursements between INR 500 – 4,000 reach 10,000-a-day nationally ~

~ 100% app-based loans within minutes ~

Delhi, 13.01.2020: True Balance, a fintech app operated by Balancehero India, the wholly owned subsidiary of Balancehero Co. Ltd. Korea, today announced that it has crossed 40,000 consistent daily loan disbursements across India. This is even as digital lending in India is estimated to grow 5x to reach disbursement levels of USD 1 trillion in the next 5 years .

Loan disbursements are 100% digital and users can apply and receive cash loan within minutes via True Balance’s mobile application. Instant Cash Loans and Personal Loans, among True Balance’ first loan products, launched in September 2019, have an average ticket size of INR 500-7000, respectively. Other than cash loans, Pay Later and Recharge Loans, launched in March, 2019 and June, 2019, both grew at a run rate of 7x and 4x respectively.

Instant Cash Loans which have an average ticket size of INR 500-800 are approved via a combination of True Balance’s Alternative Credit Scoring (ACS), an online survey and eKYC. With transaction count for Instant Cash Loans reaching 10,000-a-day within the last quarter True Balance plans to increase loan size to borrowers with a good credit rating.

“India’s unbanked population has not been able to apply for credit for a very long time now, due to the lack of adequate credit worthiness measurement methodologies. True Balance intends to change this across India for the new-to-credit populace, driving need-based financial inclusion via offerings such as ecommerce EMIs and UPI, which we expect to launch next month”, said Charlie Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of True Balance.

Last October, True Balance’s lending arm, TrueCredits received its NBFC license and renewal of PPI license for 3 years from Reserve Bank of India.

True Balance is currently raising Series C extension to expedite the growth of lending business across India.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Bank seeks recovery of amounts from Chanda Kochhar

The ICICI bank has approached the Bombay High Court seeking effect to termination of appointment of Chanda Kochhar as its Managing Director and CEO, and also sought recovery of various amounts from her. In a monetary suit filed on January ...

US STOCKS-Futures near record high ahead of trade agreement, earnings

The expected signing of a trade deal between the United States and China kept U.S. stock futures near record levels on Monday, while investors looked forward to the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season.An easing of Middle East tensio...

Film, TV industry urged to make inputs on Basic Conditions of Employment Act

Major improvements are in the pipeline for the rights of workers in the film and television industry.The Department of Employment and Labour is urging stakeholders in the industry to make inputs on the Basic Conditions of Employment Act not...

SC allows ED to take into custody Amrapali Group directors including CMD Anil Sharma for interrogation in PMLA case.

SC allows ED to take into custody Amrapali Group directors including CMD Anil Sharma for interrogation in PMLA case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020