Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures near record high ahead of trade agreement, earnings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:39 IST
US STOCKS-Futures near record high ahead of trade agreement, earnings
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The expected signing of a trade deal between the United States and China kept U.S. stock futures near record levels on Monday, while investors looked forward to the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season. An easing of Middle East tensions and signs that the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade agreement will be inked powered Wall Street to record highs last week, despite an underwhelming December jobs report. The two sides are set to sign the agreement in Washington on Wednesday.

"Not only do we not have the exact details, but there is some concern about translation of the contract," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. "The difficulty is we ARE not going to know anything until Wednesday, but speculation is not enough for markets to go down."

"We're clearly still in a bull market and the uptrend is still intact." The other major center piece this week will be earnings from big banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co as they kick off the fourth-quarter reporting season from Tuesday.

Analysts expect profits at S&P 500 companies to drop 0.6% in a second straight quarterly decline, according to Refinitiv IBES data, partly due to a strong quarter a year ago and also to the drag from energy and industrials, which have borne the brunt of the trade war. At 8:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 101 points, or 0.35%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 40.5 points, or 0.45%.

The main indexes were set to open slightly below record levels hit on Thursday, encouraged by signs the United States and Iran backing off further military actions in a conflict following the U.S. killing of a prominent Iranian general. Tesla Inc and Nio Inc were up 2.3% and 5.1%, respectively, in premarket trading after a report said China would not make significant cuts to subsidies for new energy vehicles (NEV) this year.

Oppenheimer also raised its price target on Tesla to $612 from $385, saying the company is in a position to "support sustainable cash flows." Semiconductor stocks including Nvidia Corp, NXP Semiconductors and Western Digital Corp rose between 0.9% and 1.5% on positive brokerage actions heading into earnings.

Apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc rose 2.7% after the company raised its quarterly sales and profit outlook, boosted by strong holiday season demand. Shares of Hexcel Corp and Woodward Inc rose 6.3% and 1.7%, respectively, after the two Boeing suppliers said they would combine in an all-stock merger valued at $6.43 billion to create an integrated systems provider for the aerospace and industrial sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Princes William, Harry dismiss 'false' report alleging reason for royal split

Britains Princes William and Harry on Monday issued their first joint statement since the royal crisis, dismissing as false a media report alleging bullying by the elder brother as one of the reasons behind the bombshell announcement by Har...

Bengal guv convenes all-party meet to discuss pending bills,

Hours after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and leaders of legislature parties to discuss issues pertaining to two bills, CPIMs Sujan Chakraborty expressed his inability to attend the m...

Man shot by forest guards in Bengal's Alipurduar, locals

A 33-year-old man was shot dead by forest guards in West Bengals Alipurduar district on Monday, triggering tension in the area. The incident happened in Mantharam area of Kalchini block in the district. Bimal Rava, a resident of Uttar Mend...

Veteran Indian-origin journalist appointed Chief Executive of S Africa-based wire service ANA

Vasantha Angamuthu, a veteran Indian-origin journalist, has been appointed as the Chief Executive of South Africa-based wire service African News Agency ANA. Angamuthu, who has undertaken several major projects in her career including the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020