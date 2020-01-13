Left Menu
Development News Edition

Financial performance of bulk tea firms to be under pressure in 2019-20: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 20:16 IST
Financial performance of bulk tea firms to be under pressure in 2019-20: Report

Even as there was marginal improvement in financial performance during the first half of 2019-20, profit margins for bulk tea players are likely to remain under pressure due to tepid tea price movement in the current financial year, according to a report. "The marginal increase in overall tea prices together with muted growth in tea production for the large bulk tea players are likely to constrain any improvement in the operating profitability of bulk tea producers in 2019-20," Icra Vice-President and Sector Head (Corporate Sector Ratings) Kaushik Das said.

This is despite the fact that labour cost is unlikely to witness any material increase in the current financial year, he added. "However, organised players with a high proportion of orthodox tea volumes could be an exception and are likely to see some improvement driven by significant increase in orthodox tea prices," he added.

In the first eight months of 2019-20, tea auction prices in North India (NI) remained flat, owing to continued pressure on CTC tea prices. Though firm orthodox tea prices provided some respite, limited volumes of orthodox teas in total NI production curbed the overall improvement in North India auction prices.

Icra also noted that while CTC tea prices for the organised segment witnessed an improvement of around 5-6 per cent during August-October 2019, owing to estimated crop loss during August 2019, the same seemed to have tapered down in November 2019. In addition, the increase in production by the organised players based out of NI remained muted at around 1.8 per cent with major increase only happening in the bought leaf segment to around 6.5 per cent.

Prices at the South Indian (SI) auction centres, after remaining firm till the beginning of July 2019, witnessed a continuous decline for the past 3-4 months, following the crop recovery in June-August 2019. On a cumulative basis, the SI's auction prices declined by around 3 per cent during 8 months of 2019-20 because of higher supply.

Meanwhile, the overall global tea production declined marginally by 0.6 per cent during the 10 months of the calendar year 2019, primarily due to a fall in Kenyan production (around 8 per cent), which offset the increase in Indian production to a large extent. The softer trend in global tea prices also impacted India's export prospects, primarily for the CTC variety.

Overall, the total Indian export volume remained stagnant during the first 10 months of 2019, however, there has been a considerable growth of around 10 per cent in the export realisation due to healthy demand, particularly from Iran. However, going forward, sustainability of such trends for orthodox teas remains uncertain as of now.

The industry also continued to face headwinds in controlling costs, primarily after the significant increase in wage rates during 2018-19, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Former pontiff's book draws criticism, highlights problem of "two popes"

Roman Catholic scholars rebuked the former Pope Benedict on Monday for his comments in a new book regarding the delicate matter of priestly celibacy, saying his words were helping to destabilise the reigning Pope Francis. It is not the firs...

Will expand Cabinet before my Davos visit: Yediyurappa

Days after indicating that he may not travel to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum later this month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said he would attend the global meet, and that the expansion of his ministry would take plac...

Kumarganj rape case: BJP women's wing demonstrate in city

After police denied them permission to take out a rally, activists of West Bengal BJP womens wing on Monday demonstrated in the city demanding maximum punishment for the perpetrators of the gang-rape and murder of a minor girl at Kumarganj ...

Opposition resolution on CAA, NPR will gladden Pakistan's heart: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday attacked Congress and other opposition parties over the resolution adopted at their meeting here concerning Citizesnship Amendment Act CAA, National Population Register NPR and Artic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020