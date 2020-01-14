Passenger tweets about jail threat by IndiGo pilot; aviation minister says he is 'off-rostered'
A woman passenger has claimed that she was threatened by an IndiGo pilot with jail after she asked for a wheelchair for her mother at Bengaluru, with Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying the airline has "off-rostered" the pilot. Supriya Unni Nair, who had asked for a wheelchair for her 75-year old mother, after landing in Bengaluru on Monday night, alleged in a tweet that the pilot had misbehaved and threatened her with jail.
She claimed that her mother was diabetic. "I requested my office to contact IndiGo as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms Supriya Unni Nair about the pilot's behaviour with her & her 75-year-old mother in need of wheelchair assistance.
"The airline has informed Ministry of Civil Aviation that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry," said Puri in a tweet. Nair claimed that when the wheelchair was brought to take her mother at the Bengaluru airport, the pilot prevented the 75-year-old to be taken from the plane.
She alleged that the pilot also threatened to get them detained and make them spend a night in jail.
