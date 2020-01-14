Left Menu
Sub-zero temperatures throw life out of gear in Kashmir

  PTI
  • |
  Srinagar
  • |
  14-01-2020
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 17:01 IST
Sub-zero temperatures throw life out of gear in Kashmir

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Kashmir on Tuesday as overnight sub-zero temperatures led to the formation of a thick layer of ice on roads, resulting in cancellation of several flights to Srinagar. The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 2.7 degrees Celsius.

The Valley has witnessed heavy snowfall and sleet over the past two days. An official of the Airports Authority of India said early morning flights had to be cancelled due to slippery conditions on the runway.

"Flight operations resumed in the afternoon," he said. The Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the Valley at minus 9.5 degrees Celsius, followed by the Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the 40-day harshest period of the winter when the chances of snowfall are the highest and the maximum and the minimum temperatures drop considerably. 'Chillai-Kalan' began on December 21 and ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

