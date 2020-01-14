Tata Steel BSL net loss widens to Rs 501.5 crore in Dec quarter
Tata Steel BSL on Tuesday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 501.5 crore for the quarter ended December 31.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 239.6 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel BSL said in a filing to the BSE.
However, its consolidated income increased to Rs 5,053.4 crore in the October-December 2019 period, compared with Rs 4,922.7 crore a year ago.
