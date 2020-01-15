Left Menu
Nominations open for Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award

Robin Congdon, New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards General Manager, says that is important to showcase the good work farmers are doing within the industry as it does not always get the exposure it deserves.

Taranaki farmers Damian and Jane Roper won the 2019 Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award and received the John Wilson Memorial Trophy. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nominations to a national award that recognizes dairy farmers who demonstrate leadership in their approach to sustainable dairying and who are ambassadors for the industry open January 15th.

The Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award was introduced by the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards to recognize those dairy farmers who are respected by their farming peers and their community for their attitude and role in sustainable dairying. Entry for this award is by nomination only via dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

The 2020 Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award farmer could come from any of New Zealand's milk suppliers and any farmer or farming partnership that demonstrates a high caliber of performance and leadership in the areas of responsible and sustainable care of people, animals, ecosystems, and communities are eligible to enter.

"We want to hear about the people who are farming responsibly, both environmentally and socially, and showcasing excellence on a daily basis. This is a chance for people to nominate their neighbor, their employer or someone in their community."

"This award gives us the opportunity to recognize farmers that have progressed to ownership, demonstrate leadership in their farming practices and are a role model for our younger farmers coming through," he says.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors Westpac, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda Motorcycles, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partners DairyNZ and Primary ITO.

Taranaki farmers Damian and Jane Roper won the 2019 Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award and received the John Wilson Memorial Trophy.

From restoring bush on their property to its former natural state to creating a lake and monitoring the water quality, the Ropers impressed the panel of judges with their commitment and passion.

Judges described the Ropers as passionate, enthusiastic and energetic with an ability to motivate those around them.

Nomination forms are available at dairyindustryawards.co.nz, with entries closing March 20th. From those nominations, 3 finalists will be selected and interviewed by a panel of judges on Friday 15th May at the National Final to be held in Auckland this year with the winner announced at the Awards dinner on May 16th.

