Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel special committee clears issue price, other modalities of USD 3 billion fund raising

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 10:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 10:40 IST
Airtel special committee clears issue price, other modalities of USD 3 billion fund raising

Bharti Airtel has announced allotment of 32.35 crore equity shares to eligible institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 445 per share as part of USD 2 billion (over Rs 14,000 crore) qualified institutional placement that closed on Tuesday. The issue price was at a discount of 1.57 per cent to the stated floor price of Rs 452.09 per equity share.

The company had embarked on a mega fund raising exercise, the proceeds of which will be used to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability and invest in the network. Bharti Airtel has to pay nearly Rs 35,586 crore in additional statutory dues, after a Supreme Court ruling on AGR liabilities of telecom companies in October last year.

Earlier this month, shareholders of Bharti Airtel had approved proposals to raise up to USD 2 billion (over Rs 14,000 crore) in equity and another USD 1 billion (around Rs 7,000 crore) in debt. Airtel has announced the closure of the issue period for the qualified institutional placement (QIP) and fixed the issue price at "Rs 445 per equity share which is at a discount of 1.57 per cent to the floor price of Rs 452.09 per equity share".

As many as 32.35 crore equity shares are being allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers, the company said in a regulatory filing. The special committee of directors for fund raising exercise also cleared the terms of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) including the issue price. "FCCBs due 2025, convertible into fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each of the company at a price of Rs 534 per conversion equity share to the initial purchasers subject to receipt of funds, satisfaction of other conditions precedent and settlement as per applicable laws and procedures and relevant agreements," the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli named captain of ICC's ODI and Test teams of the year

India skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli was on Wednesday named captain of the International Cricket Councils ODI and Test teams of the year, capping off a memorable season for the world No.1. Apart from Kohli, there were four other I...

PM hails valour, professionalism of Army after it escorts pregnant woman to hospital in valley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the valour and professionalism of the Chinar Corps personnel who escorted a pregnant woman to a hospital through heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley. The Chinar Corps, an infantry field form...

Australia softens climate change rhetoric as bushfires, and voters, rage

Three years ago, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, then Treasurer, brandished a lump of coal in parliament as a totem of how the ruling conservative coalition planned to keep the lights on and power prices low. Now, with the country...

Bioengineers opening up DNA to delete disease: Study

To access previously inaccessible genes to delete disease, protein editorial assistants are clearing the way for DNA editors like bacterial defence system CRISPR Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats. Opening up these ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020