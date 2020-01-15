Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mindtree reports 46 pc jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 197 crore

L&T-owned digital transformation company Mindtree has reported 45.9 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 197 crore for the third quarter of current fiscal year (Q3 FY20) against Rs 135 crore in the previous quarter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 11:27 IST
Mindtree reports 46 pc jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 197 crore
L&T completed the Rs 10,000 crore hostile takeover of Mindtree in mid-2019. Image Credit: ANI

L&T-owned digital transformation company Mindtree has reported 45.9 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 197 crore for the third quarter of current fiscal year (Q3 FY20) against Rs 135 crore in the previous quarter. However, the rise was only 3 per cent in the same quarter of previous fiscal. Significantly, the revenue rose by 2.7 per cent to Rs 1,965 crore in Q2 FY20 but 10 per cent in the year-ago period (Q3 FY19).

"We continue to execute our growth strategy, proactively incubate deals by mining strategic clients and nurture a learning-led culture," said Managing Director and CEO Debashis Chatterjee. "The recently-concluded annual customer experience survey results depict industry-leading scores, indicating our exceptional work in delivering quality services to our clients," he said in a statement.

Among verticals, while hi-tech and media grew by 15 per cent on a year-on-year basis, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) rose by 7.7 per cent during the quarter. The digital business moved up by13.5 per cent year-on-year in this period. The company had a headcount of 21,561 at the end of Q3, with an attrition rate of 17.2 per cent.

"Automation is playing a significant role in modernising our technology service delivery, enhancing both efficiency and speed-to-results for our clients," the company said. "We are proud to report our BOTs strength that autonomously works along-side our Mindtree Minds, enabling our team to do more and accomplish larger goals. We have 715 BOTs employed as of December 31, 2019."

On June 30 last year, L&T completed its Rs 10,000 crore hostile takeover of Mindtree through an open offer and was categorised as its promoter after the acquisition of a 60.06 per cent stake in the company. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli named captain of ICC's ODI and Test teams of the year

India skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli was on Wednesday named captain of the International Cricket Councils ODI and Test teams of the year, capping off a memorable season for the world No.1. Apart from Kohli, there were four other I...

PM hails valour, professionalism of Army after it escorts pregnant woman to hospital in valley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the valour and professionalism of the Chinar Corps personnel who escorted a pregnant woman to a hospital through heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley. The Chinar Corps, an infantry field form...

Australia softens climate change rhetoric as bushfires, and voters, rage

Three years ago, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, then Treasurer, brandished a lump of coal in parliament as a totem of how the ruling conservative coalition planned to keep the lights on and power prices low. Now, with the country...

Bioengineers opening up DNA to delete disease: Study

To access previously inaccessible genes to delete disease, protein editorial assistants are clearing the way for DNA editors like bacterial defence system CRISPR Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats. Opening up these ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020