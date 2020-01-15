L&T Infotech Q3 net profit rises marginally to Rs 377 cr

IT company L&T Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in its net profit at Rs 376.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 375.5 crore in the year-ago period, L&T Infotech said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the IT firm during October-December quarter increased to Rs 2,875.3 crore over Rs 2,503.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company said. The consolidated total expenses increased to Rs 2,375.5 crore during the quarter, against Rs 2,001.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The shares of L&T Infotech were trading at Rs 1,906.00 a piece in afternoon trade on BSE.

