NetApp India recognized as leader in Enterprise Flash Storage for by CIO CHOICE 2020

NetApp India, the data management leader in the hybrid cloud domain has been honored by the CIO CHOICE 2020 as the most preferred brand in Enterprise Flash Storage for the second time in a row. This esteemed recognition was conferred at the exclusive red-carpet night, a celebration of innovation and excellence in the ICT ecosystem, produced by CORE Media.

With over 300 ICT leaders in attendance, CIO CHOICE, held at The Lalit, Mumbai, had some of the country's most high-profile CIOs applaud the brands voted as the most trusted ICT partners. In its 8th year, the annual CIO CHOICE recognition focused on ICT brands that showcase a continuous demand for excellence and form the bedrock of industry success. The recognition is bestowed based on pan-India independent voting by CIOs.

CIO CHOICE is the largest online voting platform, where CIOs determine and choose the products that have earned their vote of confidence. CIO Choice recognition ensures that the winner has been endorsed by CIOs.

Anoop Mathur, Founder, and President, CORE Media, said, "I congratulate NetApp for being conferred with the CIO CHOICE 2020 honor and recognition for the second consecutive year. The CIO CHOICE recognition is a testament to the extraordinary work by brands. We nominate the winners through a poll with CIOs across India and that's what finally matters as far as any brand or product goes, as it is the Voice of the Customer."

"It is rewarding to be recognized by eminent CIOs and other ICT decision-makers as it validates our ability to offer superior innovative solutions and support to customers as they embark on their digital transformation journey. We are indeed delighted to be voted as the most preferred Enterprise Flash Storage Vendor for the second time in a row. We remain committed to offer world's best data management on premises or in the cloud which helps customers and partners to scale from edge to core to cloud," said Anil Valluri, President, NetApp India, and SAARC.

