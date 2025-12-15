Oriflame Marks 30 Years in India with a Continued Focus on Product Excellence and Expanding Business Opportunities

Oriflame, the leading Swedish beauty and well-being brand, marks thirty years of its journey in India. The brand entered the country in the early 1990s and has progressively shaped a distinct position within a rapidly evolving beauty market. Over the past three decades, the brand has built a strong presence in the country, shaped by science-backed innovation, consistent product quality and a deep commitment to supporting entrepreneurship. Rooted in its Swedish heritage, Oriflame has developed a wide and trusted product portfolio of more than 500 offerings across skincare, wellness, colour cosmetics, haircare, personal care and fragrance, including icons such as its Tender Care balm and Milk and Honey Body Creams. Tender Care, originally one of the brand's most recognised global products and now also manufactured in India, continues to be a bestseller with one unit sold every fifteen seconds. Every formulation reflects the brand's focus on safety, performance and responsible ingredient choices, which continue to define its product philosophy in India and globally. Oriflame's growth in India has been shaped not only by its products but also by its community. The brand's network of independent Brand Partners, 80 percent of whom are women, has created meaningful avenues for flexible and self-driven income, contributing to a wider democratization of wealth. This focus on empowerment has remained central to Oriflame's identity since its arrival in the country. "Three decades in India have given us a very clear view of the market and how our consumers are evolving," said Edyta Kurek, Senior Vice President and Head of India and Indonesia, Oriflame. "The scale of the market and the diversity of its consumers has pushed us to strengthen our capabilities across science, product development and local operations. Our focus remains practical and consistent & we want to deliver products that meet real consumer needs and continue creating meaningful opportunities for our Brand Partners. As we plan the next phase of our growth, we are engaging more with emerging consumer groups, including Gen Z, whose expectations of flexibility and work-from-anywhere potency are reshaping how opportunity is perceived." A significant part of Oriflame's scientific progress comes from its long-standing research in skin ageing. The brand's patented bioactivating technology, Oripeptide 3, is the result of close to twenty years of study in cellular health. Recent insights show that Oripeptide 3 works with the skin's own biology and supports several key markers linked to firmness, clarity and overall skin vitality. This research continues to strengthen the NovAge+ range as one of Oriflame's most advanced skincare lines. As the brand moves forward towards its next chapter in India, Oriflame aims to expand its wellness and skincare offerings, build on its scientific capabilities and focus on creating more opportunities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. With a significant share of its portfolio produced locally, India continues to be an important and forward-looking market for the brand. About Oriflame Oriflame is a leading Swedish holistic well-being brand. Present in over 60 countries, its wide portfolio of Swedish, nature-inspired, innovative beauty, and wellbeing products are marketed through a sales force of approximately 3 million independent brand partners. Respect for people and nature underlies Oriflame's operating principles and is reflected in its social and environmental policies. For more information, please visit www.oriflame.com

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)