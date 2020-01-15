Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 13:47 IST
PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

The Bombay High Court set up a three-member committee on Wednesday for valuation and sale of encumbered assets of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) to expeditiously recover dues payable by the firm to crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. A division bench of Justices R V More and S P Tavade said the committee would be headed by retired high court judge S Radhakrishnan.

The court said the retired judge shall select two other members of the committee, and sought a progress report on the next date of hearing on April 30. The court also directed superintendent of Arthur Road jail, where HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan are presently lodged, to shift the father-son duo to their residence in suburban Bandra under the supervision of two jail guards to ensure their cooperation to the committee.

The Wadhawans shall help the committee in valuation of HDIL's encumbered properties, the court said. "We are conscious of the plight of lakhs of depositors who have deposited their hard earned money and life savings in the PMC Bank. The respondents (Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan) are instrumental for the huge fraud perpetuated by them through HDIL and other companies," the court said in its order.

The court said the committee shall first value and sell the encumbered properties of HDIL and if there is any shortfall towards repayment of dues, then the properties owned by Wadhawans shall be sold. If even after that there is a shortfall, then HDIL's unencumbered assets shall be sold.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Sarosh Damania, seeking directions for expeditious disposal of HDIL Group assets and properties attached by the Economic Offences Wing and the Enforcement Directorate, and repaying PMC Bank depositors at the earliest. In December 2019, HDIL's Managing Director Sarang Wadhawan filed an affidavit listing the group's assets (both encumbered and unencumbered), and also told the court that he has no objection if the company's encumbered properties are sold for recovery of the money payable to the bank.

HDIL counsel Vikram Chaudhri then told the court that the encumbered properties shall be sold first and if there was any shortfall, then the unencumbered assets could be touched. "The liability to the bank as per the FIR lodged by the EOW is Rs 4,355 crore. The encumbered assets are valued at Rs 11,000 crore. It would be more than sufficient," Chaudhri had said.

The fraud at PMC Bank came to light in September last year after the Reserve Bank of India discovered that the bank had allegedly created fictitious accounts to hide over Rs 4,355 crore of loans extended to almost-bankrupt HDIL. According to RBI, the PMC bank masked 44 problematic loan accounts, including those of HDIL, by tampering with its core banking system, and the accounts were accessible only to limited staff members.

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing and the ED registered offences against senior bank officials and HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan. Damania in his petition said normal court proceedings will take years to refund the dues of depositors, therefore directions were required for the speedy disposal of attached assets and properties.

The Wadhawans are presently in judicial custody..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.N. official: Lebanese politicians watching as economy collapses

Lebanese politicians are watching the economy collapse, the senior U.N. official in Lebanon said on Wednesday, rebuking a political elite that has failed to form a government as the country sinks deeper into economic and financial crisis. L...

Anti-CAA protesters stage sit-in at East Delhi's Khureji area

Delhi Police on Tuesday night allegedly used force to disperse protesters at East Delhis Khureji area, protesters claimed. As per the protesters, police personnel reached the protest site, where some people, mostly from nearby areas had org...

Coal Ministry urges stakeholders to view Discussion Paper and mine details

Moving ahead after the recent amendments MMDR Act 1957 and the CMSP Act 2015, the Ministry of Coal is initiating the process for auction of coal mines for sale of coal. Expected to be held in multiple tranches, the first tranche is proposed...

Russia, UAE say OPEC+ meeting still on for March

Key OPEC Gulf member the United Arab Emirates and the groups ally Russia said on Wednesday they were still committed to meeting in March to decide on future production policies.Citing an unnamed source from The Organization of the Petroleum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020