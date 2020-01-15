Cottonseed oil cake futures slide on weak spot demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 7 to Rs 2,088 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets amid a weak trend in spot market. Market players said sell-off by participants at the existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in January fell by Rs 7, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 2,088 per quintal with an open interest of 7,380 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in February went down by Rs 6, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 2,113 per quintal in 99,550 lots.

