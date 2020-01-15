Audi launches crossover SUV Q8 in India

German luxury carmaker Audi on Wednesday entered a new segment, the big sports utility vehicle-coupé, with the launch of crossover SUV Q8 in the domestic market, priced at Rs 1.33 crore. Audi, which once enjoyed a leadership position in the Indian luxury car segment, has devised a strategy for this year and next five years, with a focus on customers, products, network, and digitalization to revive its growth prospectors in India.

"We are entering a new segment with the Audi Q8," Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said at the launch. Audi India has set out very clear goals for the next few years under 'Strategy 2025', he said.

"2020 is an extremely important year for Audi India as we launch our new BSVI product portfolio. The Audi Q8 is part of our strategy to strengthen Audi's presence in the country under the goals of Strategy 2025," Dhillon said. Besides, C and D segments are key focus areas for the company in defining Strategy 2025, he said adding the Audi Q8 will help gain a stronger hold in the D segment market.

Dhillon said Audi has plans to double the number of its pre-owned outlets to 14 from seven at present.

