Left Menu
Development News Edition

Audi launches crossover SUV Q8 in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:16 IST
Audi launches crossover SUV Q8 in India
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

German luxury carmaker Audi on Wednesday entered a new segment, the big sports utility vehicle-coupé, with the launch of crossover SUV Q8 in the domestic market, priced at Rs 1.33 crore. Audi, which once enjoyed a leadership position in the Indian luxury car segment, has devised a strategy for this year and next five years, with a focus on customers, products, network, and digitalization to revive its growth prospectors in India.

"We are entering a new segment with the Audi Q8," Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said at the launch. Audi India has set out very clear goals for the next few years under 'Strategy 2025', he said.

"2020 is an extremely important year for Audi India as we launch our new BSVI product portfolio. The Audi Q8 is part of our strategy to strengthen Audi's presence in the country under the goals of Strategy 2025," Dhillon said. Besides, C and D segments are key focus areas for the company in defining Strategy 2025, he said adding the Audi Q8 will help gain a stronger hold in the D segment market.

Dhillon said Audi has plans to double the number of its pre-owned outlets to 14 from seven at present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Putin proposes vote on constitutional shake-up that could extend his rule

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping constitutional changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament and the prime minister, a move that could allow him to extend his rule after leavin...

Schedule for visit of ministers to J-K likely to be finalised at a meeting of Union Council of Ministers on January 17: Sources.

Schedule for visit of ministers to J-K likely to be finalised at a meeting of Union Council of Ministers on January 17 Sources....

Goldman Sachs profit falls on investment banking weakness, higher costs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 26 drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its investment banking business and higher operating costs. The banks net earnings applicable to common shareholders fell to 1.72 billion in th...

Group of union ministers to visit J-K later this month to aware people about positive impact of abrogation of Article 370: Govt sources.

Group of union ministers to visit J-K later this month to aware people about positive impact of abrogation of Article 370 Govt sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020