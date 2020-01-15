Left Menu
Development News Edition

Employees of govt-owned banks threaten two-day strike from Jan 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:01 IST
Employees of govt-owned banks threaten two-day strike from Jan 31

Bank unions have threatened to go on a two-day nationwide strike beginning January 31 to press for early wage revision. The wage revision for employees of public sector banks is pending since November 2017.

The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of the nine bank unions including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW). If proposed strike materialises, it will coincide with beginning of the Budget session and presentation of Budget 2020-21.

UFBU in circular alleged rigid approach of the Indian Banks' Association on demands for a fair wage revision settlement. "In this background, the meeting of UFBU held at Mumbai on January 13 came to the unanimous and inescapable conclusion that intensified agitational actions have to be resorted to press our demands for reasonable resolution and satisfactory settlement," it said.

Unions are demanding wage revision settlement at 20 per cent hike on pay slip components with adequate loading. In the past wage settlement, which was for the period November 1, 2012, to October 31, 2017, the employees got a 15 per cent hike.

Earlier this month, a section of bank employees had gone on a day-long strike on January 8 in support of 10 major trade unions' protest call against the government's "anti-people" policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

OPEC expects lower demand for its crude oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, it said on Wednesday, as rival producers grab market share and the United States sets another output record.The United States, which has seen its output soar i...

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift capital Chandrababu Naidu to CM Amaravati, Jan 15 PTI Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to dissolv...

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah: Govt sources.

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah Govt sources....

Germany sets out broad aims for Berlin Libya conference

Berlin hopes to get all international players to use their influence to push for progress on Libya peace talks, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, setting out modest ambitions for a Berlin peace conference this weekend. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020