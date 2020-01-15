Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khadi, village industries has potential to see Rs 5 lakh cr turnover in 5 years: Gadkari

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:35 IST
Khadi, village industries has potential to see Rs 5 lakh cr turnover in 5 years: Gadkari

On the back of innovative and quality products, khadi and village industries have the potential of achieving Rs 5 lakh crore turnover in the next five years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said. The products include denims, honey sachets and handkerchief to name a view.

"The turnover of khadi and village industries is Rs 75,000 crore at present. This year, it is likely to reach Rs 1 lakh crore and in five years, it has the potential to reach Rs 5 lakh crore," MSME and Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari said here. He said there are 38,000 industries under the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector that are export oriented.

The MSME sector has created 11 crore jobs so far and is expected to create another 5 crore jobs in five years, the minister said. He said 115 backward districts across the country with large number of initiatives, including honey, bamboo, ethanol, methanol, bio-CNG and other products can contribute significantly to the USD 5-trillion economy while special emphasis has been laid on Jammu & Kashmir where 20,000 women would be linked to handkerchief production.

About the highways sector, he said 22 green expressways are being built, including Rs 1.3 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai expressway that is expected to be completed within three years with 90 per cent land acquisition already done. He said highways and shipping combined had witnessed work worth Rs 17 lakh crore in the previous five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Kudlow says U.S. will eye success of Phase 1 China trade deal

U.S. tariffs will remain on Chinese imports while the Trump administration sees how enforcement plays out under the Phase 1 trade deal with Beijing, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.In a round of media interviews ...

Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Modi

The year 2020 should be the year of implementation of the bilateral decisions taken by India and Russia last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Modi made these remarks when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on...

After Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar takes up 'What is in your Dabba' challenge

After Katrina Kaif, actor Bhumi Pednekar also took up the trending What is in your Dabba challenge four days after being nominated by Akshay Kumar for the trend. The actor took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with her lunchbo...

Adam Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will lead the prosecution of President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday. Pelosi said Schiff, a Democratic lawmaker from Californ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020