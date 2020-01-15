Khadi, village industries has potential to see Rs 5 lakh cr turnover in 5 years: Gadkari

On the back of innovative and quality products, khadi and village industries have the potential of achieving Rs 5 lakh crore turnover in the next five years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said. The products include denims, honey sachets and handkerchief to name a view.

"The turnover of khadi and village industries is Rs 75,000 crore at present. This year, it is likely to reach Rs 1 lakh crore and in five years, it has the potential to reach Rs 5 lakh crore," MSME and Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari said here. He said there are 38,000 industries under the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector that are export oriented.

The MSME sector has created 11 crore jobs so far and is expected to create another 5 crore jobs in five years, the minister said. He said 115 backward districts across the country with large number of initiatives, including honey, bamboo, ethanol, methanol, bio-CNG and other products can contribute significantly to the USD 5-trillion economy while special emphasis has been laid on Jammu & Kashmir where 20,000 women would be linked to handkerchief production.

About the highways sector, he said 22 green expressways are being built, including Rs 1.3 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai expressway that is expected to be completed within three years with 90 per cent land acquisition already done. He said highways and shipping combined had witnessed work worth Rs 17 lakh crore in the previous five years.

