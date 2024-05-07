Left Menu

Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway eases local and trade mobility, offers breathtaking views: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that one can experience a blend of industrial prowess and natural beauty on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway which connects prime industrial hubs in Gujarat.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that one can experience a blend of industrial prowess and natural beauty on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway which connects prime industrial hubs in Gujarat. Gadkari said that this National Expressway-1 not only eases local and trade mobility but also offers breathtaking scenic views along the journey.

The Union Minister said in a post on X, "Experience the seamless blend of industrial prowess and natural beauty on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway. Connecting Gujarat's prime industrial hubs, this National Expressway 1 not only eases local and trade mobility but also offers breathtaking scenic views along the journey." BJP has announced Gadkari as candidate from the Nagpur seat for which the elections were conducted on April 19. The Union Minister is known for his initiatives to develop the road transport and highways sector in the country.

The results of the general elections will be declared on June 4, 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

