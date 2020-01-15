Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vu Technologies to close this fiscal with Rs 1-1.2K crore revenue: Saraf

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:19 IST
Vu Technologies to close this fiscal with Rs 1-1.2K crore revenue: Saraf

Smart television maker Vu Technologies on Wednesday said its business has not been hurt by the overall consumption slowdown in the economy, mainly due to focus on younger buyers. The city-headquartered company will close FY20 with a 14 per cent growth in volumes, but the increase in revenues may not be at par because of a decrease in prices due to factors like cheaper panel costs, its chairperson Devikta Saraf said.

"We closed FY19 with a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore and it will remain between Rs 1,000-1,200 crore in FY20," she told PTI over the phone, stressing that the company's focus is on growing profitably despite it being a very competitive market. When asked about impact of the consumption slowdown, she said while other brands have suffered a de-growth, Vu has been able to notch a 14 per cent growth in volumes at six lakh units as against 4.5 lakh in the year-ago period.

She said the company is owned fully by her and has been profitable for the last eight years. From an investment perspective, she said it may look at using Indian labs more for research and product development because of the talent the country possesses to develop intuitive consumer products. It will continue to rely on product manufacturing in countries like China and Taiwan because of the capabilities that are present there, she said, adding that the company gets the panels done in Japan.

The company spends over Rs 10 crore for research every year, which includes software development in the US in association with Silicon Valley based OTT players like Netflix and the hardware out of Indian labs, Saraf said. She also said that over a fourth of her time is spent on this.

When asked for reasons the company is able to notch up the volume growth, Saraf hinted that a focus on the millennial segment will be helpful as over 90 per cent of its customers are under 40. On competitive pressures, she said a greater reliance on direct selling to customers without intermediaries has helped it reduce prices.

At present, it has a market share of over 8 per cent in the industry which makes it fourth in the pecking order. The company launched a new range of smart TVs aimed at those watching movies in their homes, with the base 43 inch model starting at Rs 24,000, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump antagonist Avenatti's extortion trial in New York may be delayed after arrest

Michael Avenattis criminal trial for trying to extort Nike Inc may be delayed following the celebrity lawyers unexpected arrest late on Tuesday in California for allegedly violating his bail conditions in a separate criminal case. Avenatti ...

Bombay HC appoints 3-member committee to expeditiously recover dues payable by HDIL to PMC Bank

Bombay High Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member committee headed by retired Judge S Radhakrishnan to expeditiously recover dues payable by Housing Development Infrastructure Limited HDIL to crisis-hit PMC Bank by valuation and sale ...

UPDATE 4-Too early to say Libya ceasefire has collapsed - Turkish defence minister

Turkey said on Wednesday it was too early to say whether a ceasefire in Libya had collapsed after Khalifa Haftar, commander of eastern Libyan forces, failed to sign a binding truce accord at talks this week. Russo-Turkish talks in Moscow ha...

Over 4 lakh posters, banners removed by civic bodies: Delhi CEO

Over four lakh posters and banners have been removed by the civic bodies in compliance with the model code of conduct enforced in the national capital since January 6, officials said on Wednesday. Till January 14, a total of 66 entries, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020