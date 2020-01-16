Chinese financial institutions can cope with foreign competition - c.bank

Chinese financial institutions are completely capable of coping with foreign competition as the sector is freed up, the central bank said on Thursday after China and the United States signed an initial deal on trade.

The bank will strengthen financial supervision and prevent risks in the process of financial opening, it added in a statement.

