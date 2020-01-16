Suresh Khatanhar takes over as deputy MD of IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank on Thursday said Suresh Khatanhar has taken the charge as bank's deputy managing director (DMD) for a period of three years. Prior to his role as DMD, he was associated with IDBI Bank as an executive director heading mid-corporate group and trade finance, the LIC-controlled bank said in a statement.

LIC owns 51 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based bank. Khatanhar has been with IDBI Bank for 22 years during which he was responsible for managing varied aspects of commercial banking, the statement said.

Prior to joining IDBI Bank in 1997, he was associated with Dena Bank, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.