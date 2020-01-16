Punjab govt releases Rs 370 cr for power subsidy, social security pensions

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) The Punjab government's Finance Department has released Rs 370 crore for power subsidy to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and disbursement of social security pensions for December 2019. Disclosing this here on Thursday, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that out of Rs 370 crore, a sum of Rs 200 crore had been released to the PSPCL for agriculture power subsidy to farmers, and Rs 170 crore for making payments of social security pensions for December 2019.

The pension amount will be directly transferred by the social security department into the accounts of the beneficiaries, including elderly, disabled, destitute and widows, dependent children, according to an official spokesperson. Besides, ensuring timely payment of social security pensions to the beneficiaries, the release of funds is aimed at maintaining the momentum of development in all priority sectors.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the Finance Department to immediately release Rs 85 lakh for a new underground water pipe line to ensure smooth flow of clean water to Sarovar (tank) of Sri Darbar Sahib in Muktsar Sahib, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

