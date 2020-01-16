Left Menu
Development News Edition

WNS Q3 net profit up 8% to $30.9mn

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 20:15 IST
WNS Q3 net profit up 8% to $30.9mn

Business process management (BPM) major WNS Holdings on Thursday reported over 8 per cent rise in net profit to USD 30.9 million for December 2019 quarter. As per the general accounting standards, the company had registered a net profit of USD 28.6 million in the same quarter last year, WNS said in a statement.

The company's revenues increased by 19.7 per cent to USD 239.2 million in the quarter under review, from USD 199.7 million in the year-ago period, it added. "Year-over-year, fiscal Q3 revenue improvement was broad-based across several key verticals, services, and geographies," WNS said in a statement.

It added that on sequential basis, revenue strength was driven by healthy growth with both new and existing clients, and favourable currency impacts net of hedging. "WNS' differentiated capabilities in the BPM marketplace are resonating well with both existing and prospective clients, enabling the company to continue delivering solid financial and operating results," WNS CEO Keshav Murugesh said.

He added that the company remains focused on enhancing its ability to "co-create" unique, industry-specific solutions which enable its clients to improve their competitive positioning. "To do this, we will continue to invest in technology, transformation, analytics, and domain to insure we remain relevant today and in the future. Our focus remains on the long-term BPM opportunity, and on superior execution which will enable value creation for all our key stakeholders," he said.

WNS posted revenue less repair payments of USD 228.2 million, up 16.5 per cent from USD 195.9 million in the December quarter last year. It now expects its revenue less repair payments to be between USD 890 million and USD 900 million, up from USD 794 million in fiscal 2019.

WNS ended the third quarter with USD 280.1 million in cash and investments and USD 47.5 million of debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

ECA and Zimbabwe sign agreement for sustainable development forum preparation

The Economic Commission for Africa ECA and the Zimbabwe government on Wednesday signed an agreement in preparation for the forthcoming Sixth Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development ARFSD which Harare is hosting in Victoria Falls fr...

Southwest delays resumption of Boeing 737 MAX flights

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it will once again delay the resumption of Boeing 737 MAX flights until June 6, because of continued uncertainty over the troubled aircrafts return to service. The airline thereby joins American Airlin...

Netaji's birth anniversary should be observed as Patriots Day: Chandra Kumar Bose

BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose on Thursday said that January 23, which is the birth anniversary of Indian nationalist Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, should be observed as Patriots Day, or Desh Prem Diwas. Chandra Kumar Bose, who is a descendant...

Makkal Sevai Maiyam celebrates Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu

The Makkal Sevai Maiyam MSM on Thursday celebrated Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu to mark the birth anniversary of the celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher. During the celebration, the members of the organisation used photograph of Thiruv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020