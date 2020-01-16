Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-South African central bank surprises with rate cut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 21:07 IST
UPDATE 2-South African central bank surprises with rate cut
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

South Africa's central bank unexpectedly cut its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 6.25% on Thursday, providing a stimulus to the flagging economy as it lowered its inflation forecasts significantly.

The rate cut was a unanimous decision and the first drop since July last year. The majority of analysts polled by Reuters had expected no change in rates because of risks associated with a February budget speech and a scheduled review of the country's last investment-grade credit rating by Moody's in March.

South Africa's public finances are under severe strain after repeated bailouts to ailing state firms like power utility Eskom and a steep run-up in public debt. The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) painted a grim picture on the outlook for economic growth, lowering its predictions for this year and next to 1.2% and 1.6% respectively.

It called Africa's most industrialized economy "weak" and "vulnerable" and said electricity supply constraints would probably keep activity muted in the near term. Weak growth was a major reason why inflation remained under control last year, with consumer price growth hitting a nine-year low in November.

The bank now sees inflation at 4.7% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021, versus forecasts for 5.1% and 4.7% previously. "The lower inflation forecast and improved risk profile open some space to provide further policy accommodation to the economy," SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago told a news conference.

The rand's response to the rate cut was muted. It briefly weakened when Kganyago announced the decision before recovering to trade flat on the day. Some analysts were doubtful that Thursday's policy easing would do much to lift the growth rate, pointing to the need for meaningful economic reform.

"This cut is positive but one or even two cuts will not change things significantly for the outlook for the economy," said Magdalena Polan, global emerging markets economist at Legal & General Investment Management. President Cyril Ramaphosa has tried to revive investor confidence since taking office in February 2018. He has had some success cracking down on corruption, but his reform drive has been slowed by opposition within his governing African National Congress party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi polls: AAP leaders Sisodia, 12 others file nominations on Thursday

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, his fellow lawmaker, and eleven other candidates on Thursday filed their nominations ahead of the February 8 assembly polls, officials said. With this the total number of nom...

Army conducts biggest airborne exercise

The Army has conducted its biggest airborne exercise, codenamed Winged Raider, in the north-eastern theatre on January 10. The multidimensional exercise was preceded by a series of intense preparation involving the movement of special forc...

Six minor girls molested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police arrest five people

The Jharkhand Police on Thursday arrested five people, including a minor, for allegedly molesting a group of minor girls on Wednesday night. Ashutosh Shekhar, SP, Khunti, told the media here that they received information that six minor gir...

Surnames do not matter in human relations, says Mamata

Holding that surnames do no matter in human relations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she does not know the maiden surname of her nephew Abhishek Banerjees wife. Banerjee said she does not know the surname of he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020