Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aadhaar required to get benefits under scheme for civilian victims of terror, communal violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:40 IST
Aadhaar required to get benefits under scheme for civilian victims of terror, communal violence
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Aadhaar will be required for getting benefits under a central government scheme for providing financial assistance to family members of victims of violence perpetrated by terrorists or naxals, and communal riots. In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said an eligible beneficiary desirous of receiving the benefit under the 'Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims/Family of Victims of Terrorist/Communal/LWE Violence and Cross Border Firing and Mine/IED Blasts on Indian Territory' is required to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication.

Any eligible beneficiary desirous of receiving benefit under the scheme, who does not possess the Aadhaar number or, has not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, shall have to apply for Aadhaar enrolment. The home ministry said the notification comes into effect in all states and union territories except Assam and Meghalaya, where Aadhaar has not covered all residents.

"The assistance is given by the state governments and the home ministry reimburses the state governments when it gets their demand. The annual budget for the scheme is broadly in the range of Rs 6 to 7 crore," a senior home ministry official said. The notification said the ministry through the implementing agency is required to offer Aadhaar enrolment facilities for the eligible beneficiary, who is not yet enrolled for Aadhaar and in case there is no Aadhaar enrolment centre located in the respective Block or Taluka or Tehsil.

Till the time Aadhaar is assigned to the beneficiary, benefit under the scheme shall be given to such beneficiary subject to the production of the Aadhaar enrolment identification slip if he or she has enrolled and any one of the following: bank or post office passbook with photo; or voter identification card; or PAN card; or ration card; or passport; or kisan photo passbook; or driving licence or certificate of identity having photo of such person issued by a gazetted officer or a tehsildar on an official letter head; or Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme Job Card; or any other document as specified by the ministry. In order to provide convenient and hassle free benefit to the beneficiary under the scheme, the ministry through the implementing agency or other means shall make all the required arrangements to ensure that wide publicity through media is given to the beneficiary to make them aware of the requirement of Aadhaar under the scheme.

In all cases, where Aadhaar authentication fails due to poor biometrics of the beneficiary or due to any other reason, the following remedial mechanisms shall be adopted. In case of poor fingerprint quality, IRIS scan or face authentication facility shall be adopted for authentication, thereby the ministry through the implementing agency shall make provisions for IRIS scanners or face authentication along with fingerprint authentication for delivery of benefits in seamless manner.

In case of biometric authentication through fingerprints or IRIS or face authentication is not successful, wherever feasible and admissible authentication by Aadhaar One Time Password (OTP) or Time-based One-Time Password (TOTP) with limited time validity, as the case may be, shall be offered. In all other cases where biometric or OTP or TOTP authentication is not possible, benefit may be given on the basis of physical Aadhaar letter whose authenticity can be verified through the QR code printed on the Aadhaar letter and the necessary arrangement of QR code reader shall be provided at the convenient locations by the ministry through the implementing agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon.in Great Indian Sale - Deals Preview

Big savings, new beginnings Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Amazon.ins Great Indian Sale - starts from midnight on January 19 until 1159 pm on January 22 Prime members to get early access to great deals starting 12 noo...

NGT bans mining of quartz, feldspar in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district

The National Green Tribunal Friday banned mining of quartz and feldspar minerals in Nagarkurnool district in Telangana and directed the Centre to conduct Environment Impact Assessment appraisal as per the EIA Notification of 2006. A bench c...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Rabada handed test ban after screaming send-off for England's Root

South Africas top bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the last test of the four-match series against England after being given another demerit point for a robust wicket celebration on the first day of the third test at St Georges Par...

Visva Bharati sets up 3-member panel to look into Swapan Dasgupta incident

The Visva Bharati University on Friday set up a three-member committee to look into the incident of BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta confined in a room for several hours when he visited the campus on January 8 to deliver a lecture on the new citizens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020