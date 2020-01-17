Auto Expo to focus on new emission technology

The upcoming Auto Expo at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida will feature new emission technology products and act as a launchpad for some key brands entering the Indian market and unveiling new products. The biggest bi-annual extravaganza of the automotive industry is slated to be inaugurated on February 6, Co-chairman, SIAM Trade Fair Group and Vice President, Corporate Communications, Maruti Suzuki India Sanjeev Handa said here on Friday.

The week-long show will feature new emission technology products and vehicles with more stringent safety standards under one roof, Handa said, adding that the event will showcase Indian automotive industry's preparedness to adopt to the BS-VI norms ahead of the government's specified deadline. The theme this time is - 'Explore the World of Mobility', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.