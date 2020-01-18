Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares set fresh records, lifted by U.S. housing data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 02:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 01:47 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares set fresh records, lifted by U.S. housing data
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Key world equity indexes scaled new highs on Friday as a surge in U.S. housing starts to levels last seen in 2006 powered stocks while the greenback rose to a one-week high against the euro on expectations of solid economic growth.

Optimism over corporate earnings and indications of resilience in China's economy also lifted equities and pushed government debt yields higher. U.S. housing starts jumped 16.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.608 million units in December, a 13-year high.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.21%, its fifth straight day of new highs. The resurgent U.S. economy, backed by an accommodative Federal Reserve, is bringing investors off the sidelines back into the market, said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co in Milwaukee.

An improving economy also is reducing the fear of being the last person to invest before a recession, Schutte said. "Those people are now coming back into the market because recession fears are diminishing," he said. "When you look out there and you have a 10-year Treasury at 1.8% and you have the economy turning around, where are you going to put your money?"

European shares touched a record high, as the broad pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.92%. The three main indexes on Wall Street also hit records.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.47 points, or 0.03%, to 29,306.11. The S&P 500 gained 3.63 points, or 0.11%, to 3,320.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.50 points, or 0.06%, to 9,351.63. Emerging market stocks rose 0.37%.

China stocks rose as investors cheered further signs of resilience in the Chinese economy and the signing of the Sino-U.S. trade deal. China's economy grew 6% in the fourth quarter, data that reinforced signs of improving business confidence, though anemic domestic demand and the trade war slowed the growth rate to 6.1% in 2019, the slowest in 29 years.

Both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%. The safe-haven Japanese yen weakened as the record-setting rally in stocks showed strong risk appetite.

The dollar index rose 0.31%, with the euro down 0.4% to $1.109. The yen weakened 0.01% versus the greenback at 110.18 per dollar. Oil prices edged higher on concerns that slower growth in China could dent fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 23 cents to settle at $64.85 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures settled up 2 cents at $58.54 a barrel. Most euro zone bond yields were flat, with Germany's 10-year yield falling to -0.25%, below two-week highs around -0.17%.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 7/32 in price to push their yield up to 1.832%. Longer-term yields also may have risen because of Thursday's announcement the U.S. Treasury will begin issuing a new 20-year bond in coming months as it seeks to plug budget deficits expected to top $1 trillion annually.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.6% at $1,560.30 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Director says in lawsuit Apple, Shyamalan stole her movieA television series developed for Apple Inc by famed director M. Night Shyamalan blatantly copied a 2013 film, a copyright...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Deep-sea microbe sheds light on primordial evolutionary milestoneA microorganism scooped up in deep-sea mud off Japans coast has helped scientists unlock the mystery of one of the waters...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Judge slashes 8 billion Risperdal award against Johnson Johnson to 6.8 millionA Pennsylvania judge on Friday slashed to 6.8 million from 8 billion a punitive damages award against Johns...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Moonstruck Japanese billionaires girlfriend entrants top 20,000Applications to become Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawas girlfriend have topped 20,000, streaming service AbemaTV said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020