Left Menu
Development News Edition

FPIs remain net buyers in Jan on US-China trade deal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 10:15 IST
FPIs remain net buyers in Jan on US-China trade deal
Image Credit: Pixabay

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained net buyers in the Indian capital markets in January so far despite heightened geopolitical tensions between the US–Iran and domestic economic challenges. According to the NSDL data, a net amount of Rs 10,200 crore was invested into equities while a net Rs 8,912 crore was pulled out from the debt segment. This resulted into a net investment of Rs 1,288 crore between January 1 and 17.

Majority of the FPI investment in January came a day after the signing of the US-China trade deal and going forward FPI investments are expected to grow, Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww said. "Post a strong comeback in 2019 by the FPIs, the year 2020 began on a muted note. This was largely due to increased volatility witnessed in equity markets worldwide due to heightened geopolitical tensions between the US–Iran. This spooked the investor sentiment and FPIs chose to withdraw money from emerging markets like India," Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking Ltd said.

Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities said conviction of FPIs in the Indian markets seems to be diluting given the rich valuations of large caps, inflationary tendencies, expectation of a larger fiscal deficit along with other economic challenges. On the future of FPI flows, Ajit Mishra said, "Signs of easing tensions between the US and Iran and positive developments on US-China trade deal front led to renewed buying interest by the FPIs. Going ahead, earnings and upcoming budget would play a critical role in shaping their investment trend."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported

China reported 17 more cases of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus strain on Sunday, stoking worries of it spreading as the country gears up to celebrate Chinese lunar new year when hundreds of millions of people travel.Three of the pati...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Scheffler tied for lead after rocky finish to third roundScottie Scheffler survived a rocky finish to tie fellow American Andrew Landry for the third-round lead at the American Express t...

Accidents, suicides claimed lives of 2,200 personnel in 2014-2018 period

As many as 2,200 Central Armed Police Force CAPF personnel died in accidents and suicides in a span of five years from 2014 to 2018, with the annual figures of such casualties coming down in recent years, according to an official data. In 2...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Kim Kardashian shrugs off critics, reveals law school progressReality TV star Kim Kardashian West said on Saturday she had successfully completed her first year of law studies whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020