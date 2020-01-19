Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India unions to demand voluntary retirement scheme in Monday meeting

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 15:44 IST
Air India unions to demand voluntary retirement scheme in Monday meeting

Air India trade unions are likely to demand a VRS package at their second meeting with Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Monday. The minister is set to meet over a dozen Air India unions, including unrecognised ones, on Monday for the second time in a month over the airline's privatisation plans.

The government is planning to float Expression of Interest (EoI) for selling its entire 100 per cent stake in the loss-making flag carrier some time next week. At the first meeting on January 2, the minister had made it clear that privatisation was the only option before the government to keep the airline afloat and sought employees cooperation in carrying out the disinvestment process.

Puri had also told the unions that he will call them again after the meeting of the ministerial panel on Air India disinvestment. "Initially, we were told that government would protect our jobs if airline gets privatised and therefore we did not think about voluntary retirement.

"But off late, our members have been approaching us and want us to discuss a voluntary retirement scheme package with the government as it is expected that our job will be protected only for one year post privatisation. We are going to raise this issue at the meeting with the minister on Monday," an airline source told PTI. The source said that if the government agrees "in-principle" on their demand, the unions will work out the contours of the VRS package, including the service cut-off period and the quantum of monetary compensation.

Media reports suggest that the new investor may be allowed to retain Air India's some 11,000 employees only for one year after the carrier goes into private hands. The Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during its meeting on January 7 approved the plan to invite EoI and the sale-purchase agreement for the disinvestment of state-run carrier, an official had earlier said.

Air India's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,556 crore. Moreover, its per day losses are estimated to be in the range of Rs 20-26 crore, alongwith a debt of around Rs 80,000 crore. In 2018, the government had proposed to offload 76 per cent stake in Air India while retaining the rest 24 per cent with it as well as transfer the management control to private players.

However, the offer failed to attract any bidder when the deadline for initial bids closed on May 31, 2018, forcing it to put the plans on hold and then resume the entire process all over again last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar to form 16,351-km-long human chain to spread awareness about water conservation

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi are all set to create history on Sunday by forming a 16,351 km long human chain in a bid to spread awareness about water conservation. The human chain will cover all districts in ...

Despite great snow, Lebanon's ski slopes suffer in economic crisis

It is a sunny day on Lebanons ski slopes after weeks of snowfall but, as the economic crisis bites, there is no sign of the traffic that would typically jam the road. It is still slow, but the weather is great and the snow as well, so we in...

England enforce follow-on before rain stops play

Port Elizabeth, Jan 19 AFP England enforced the follow-on after they needed only 28 balls to dismiss South Africas last four batsmen on the fourth day of the third Test at St Georges Park on Sunday. But rain delayed their progress with Sout...

Iran denies decision taken to send downed plane's black boxes abroad - IRNA

Iran is seeking to examine the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down this month, the official IRNA news agency reported, denying an earlier report that a decision had been taken to send the planes recorders to Ukraine. We a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020