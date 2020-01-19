Isha founder to participate in World Economic Forum summit

Founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev would attend the World Economic Forum summit. The summit would be held between January 21 and 24 at Davos, Switzerland, where Vasudev would also conduct meditation sessions for participants and a half-a-day consciousness retreat, a press release from Isha Foundation, a spiritual organisation, said here on Sunday.

Vasudev would take part in the 'Champions for 1 Trillion Trees Platform', a new major WEF initiative, led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN. The event is slated for January 23, the release said.

The initiative is committed to contributing to planting one trillion trees globally by 2030, it added. PTI NVM NVG NVG.

