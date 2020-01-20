The 26TH Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Featured Celebrities Wearing Bold Platinum Jewelry Designs

Statement Jewelry was a prominent trend on the metallic carpet

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood was in full swing tonight at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Platinum jewelry, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, perfectly complemented the sea of colorful couture gowns worn by the world’s most famous actors.

According to celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, “Statement jewelry designs set in platinum were popular at the show and made an impact on tonight’s metallic carpet. Whether it was Jennifer Lopez’s cascading diamond necklace, Charlize Theron’s bracelet worn as a hairpiece, Reese Witherspoon’s link bracelet, or Lupita Nyong’o’s diamond rings, the stars really came out glammed and ready to shine. After all, platinum makes diamonds and gemstones sparkle even brighter!”

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Cartier, Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co., and Fred Leighton chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.

Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create masterpieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals & always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:

Jennifer Lopez in Harry Winston set in Platinum Wearing over $9 million of Harry Winston jewelry set in platinum

• Cascading drop necklace with diamonds (73.55 carats), set in platinum • Line drop earrings with diamonds (13.77 carats), set in platinum

• Wire diamond bracelet with round brilliant, pear-and marquise-shaped diamonds (59.27 carats), set in platinum • Secret cluster bracelet with diamonds (35.42 carats), set in platinum

• Cushion-cut diamond ring (15.99 carats), set in platinum • Lotus cluster ring with diamonds (1.26 carats), set in platinum

Charlize Theron in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Wearing $4 million of Tiffany & Co. jewelry set in platinum • Earrings with diamonds (over 11 carats), set in platinum

• Bracelet with diamonds (over 19 carats), set in platinum • Ring with diamonds (over 6 carats), set in platinum (priced at $900,000)

• with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $150,000)

*worn in her hair • Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® engagement ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $52,900)

• Tiffany Victoria line bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum ($15,500)

Reese Witherspoon in Harry Winston set in Platinum • Earstuds with emerald-cut diamonds (6.32 carats), set in platinum

• Bracelet with diamond links (6.78 carats), set in platinum • Crossover diamond ring (1.67 carats), set in platinum

• River diamond ring (2.58 carats), set in platinum

Jennifer Aniston in Platinum by Fred Leighton • Edwardian pendant earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

• Art Deco pear-shaped diamond ring by Cartier, set in platinum • 1920’s marquise diamond ring, set in platinum

Dakota Fanning in Platinum by Fred Leighton

• 1950’s emerald-cut aquamarine and diamond ring, set in platinum • Three stone diamond ring, set in platinum

Brad Pitt in Platinum by Fred Leighton

• 1920’s cufflinks with diamonds and white enamel by Cartier, set in platinum

Jennifer Garner in Harry Winston set in Platinum Wearing more than 80 carats of diamonds set in platinum

• Winston cluster line earrings with diamonds (13.33 carats), set in platinum • Vintage 1959 bracelet with diamonds (57.30 carats), set in platinum

• Radiant-cut diamond rock band (6.30 carats), set in platinum • Princess-cut diamond band ring (2.49 carats), set in platinum

• Band ring with baguette and round brilliant diamonds (2.1 carats), set in platinum

Lupita Nyong’o in Forevermark set in Platinum • Forevermark by Premier Gem Exceptional emerald diamond ring (10.02 carats), set in platinum

• Forevermark by Rahaminov Movál diamond ring (10.32 total carats), set in platinum

Lili Reinhart in Harry Winston set in Platinum • Sparkling cluster earrings with diamonds (4.34 carats), set in platinum

• Sparkling cluster diamond ring (2.34 carats), set in platinum • Sunflower diamond twin ring (3.56 carats), set in platinum

Millie Bobby Brown in Platinum by Cartier

• Essential Lines necklace with diamonds, set in platinum • Étincelle de Cartier wedding band with diamonds, set in diamonds

Natalia Dyer in Platinum by Cartier

• Essential Lines necklace with diamonds, set in platinum • High Jewelry 1895 earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Glenn Close in Platinum by Cartier

• High Jewelry bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

About Platinum Jewelry Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International India’s sites: preciousplatinumindia.mobi.

Image 1: Reese Witherspoon in Harry Winston set in Platinum at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Image 2: Charlize Theron in Platinum by Tiffany & Co. at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Image 3: Jennifer Lopez in Harry Winston set in Platinum at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

