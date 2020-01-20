Mansukh Mandaviya to meet various leaders during World Economic Forum

The Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) and Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya is attending the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting being held at Davos, Switzerland from 21st -24th January 2020. During his stay in Davos, the Minister will meet the various leaders of Industry, Investors, and Entrepreneurs from around the world.

Shri Mandaviya will hold bilateral meetings with Ministers of Qatar, Belgium, and Secretary-General of International Maritime Organisation (IMO). He will be the part of WEF sessions, round table and bilateral meetings with CEOs of the Companies. The Minister will also participate in an informal WTO Ministerial gathering being held during this period.

Important Sessions & Bilateral Meetings to be attended by Shri Mandaviya include the following:

Sessions

· Medical Diagnosis: Back to Basics

· Innovation for Impact: Engineering sustainable Plastics

· Recharging International Trade

· Chemicals & Advanced Materials Policy

· Strategic Outlook: The Indian Ocean Rim

· Informal gathering of World Economics Leaders (IGWE) Finding Resilience

Bilateral Meetings with Ministers / Organisations

· Meeting with IMO

· Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium

· Meeting with Minister of Qatar

Bilateral Meetings with CEOs

· Meeting with Sultyan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO, DP World (UAE)

· Meeting with Dev Sanyal, CEO Alternative Energy

· Meeting with Mr. Sumant Sinha, Renew Power

· Meeting with Gemini Corporation

· Meeting with Mr. Eugene Mayne, CEO, Tristar Transportation

· Meeting with CEO, Antwerp Port Authority

· Meeting with British Petroleum

The Minister is participating in WEF 2020 along with the Union Minister of Railways and Commerce Shri Piyush Goyal and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, Finance Minister of Punjab, IT Minister of Telangana, Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos is a leading forum where participants

come together to address the most pressing issues on the global agenda in an exceptional atmosphere featuring inter-disciplinary, informal and direct interactions among peers. The theme of the 2020 meeting is Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.

