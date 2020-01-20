NBCC bags Rs 720-cr order from CCL in Jharkhand

State-owned firm NBCC Ltd has bagged a Rs 720-crore contract from Central Coalfield Ltd (CCL) to manage construction of township project in Jharkhand.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said it "has received a letter of acceptance from CCL to provide project management consultancy (PMC) services for construction of smart township/colony roads, network and other road, services buildings and other allied jobs related to mines for Magadh and Amrapali area, Jharkhand.

The estimated project cost is Rs 720.32 crore, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.